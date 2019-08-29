MOLALLA — The Alsea volleyball team split two matches at the 1A Season Preview at Country Christian today.
The Wolverines downed Jordan Valley 3-1 in the opener. Set scores were 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, and 25-20.
Junior Jessica Carlisle led the team with 17 kills, two aces and an assist. Junior Ariyah Bishop had 10 assists and four kills and senior Liberty Ulm added six assists and two kills.
"We have a brand-new, young team this year bringing back one solid starter from last season and two setters who shared one position," Alsea coach Katie Sapp said. "The remaining kids have stepped up from playing primarily JV last year to create a team that works hard for every point and plays smart volleyball. I’m super excited to see what they offer for the season."
Alsea fell to Days Creek in their second match up of the day. Set scores were 14-25, 11-25, 22-25.
Sapp said junior Bailey Ellis was almost perfect for serve receive and played great defense against Days Creek. Junior Maddy Zavaleta added five aces and played steady defense for the Wolverines.
Alsea plays Crane, Joseph and Perrydale Friday to finish up the tourney.
Girls soccer
ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian rolled to a 5-0 win against Portland Adventist.
Audrey Miller scored the first two goals for the Eagles (1-0) before Sailor Allman added two.
Miller made it a hat trick with a goal in the 77th minute.
SC goalie Kailey Gurr had three saves.