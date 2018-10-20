HARRISBURG — The Alsea volleyball team finished second in the Mountain West League playoffs at Harrisburg High School.
Alsea defeated Mohawk 25-13, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15 to advance to the championship match.
Sophomore Jessica Carlisle had 10 kills, two aces and a stuff block. Junior Megan Harper had six kills, six aces, and three stuff blocks and senior Abbie Lowther had 10 assists.
The Wolverines did lose senior Jami Harper to injury in the third game, which left them shorthanded for the title match against McKenzie.
Alsea lost in three, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15.
"We had a hard time adjusting to players in new spots with Jami out," Alsea coach Katie Sapp said. "Senior Abbie Lowther [usually our lead setter] played Libero and kept us in the game defensively. Senior Kaleea Bishop played an amazing game, going hard for every ball and keeping the team positive. It’s a bummer that we didn’t win, but they played well for being in a new rotation that we haven’t practiced."
Carlisle had 11 kills and Harper had four kills and four stuff blocks.
Alsea (21-10, 14-3) will host the No. 3 seed from the Skyline League on Wednesday in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.
All-league teams were announced at the end of the tournament:
Abbie Lowther was co-MVP with Jade Hayes [McKenzie]
Jami Harper made 1st team all league.
Megan Harper and Jessica Carlisle earned spots on 2nd team all league.
Ariyah Bishop made 3rd team all league while Liberty Ulm got Honorable Mention.
Katie Sapp was co-coach of the year with Heather Vanderploeg of Mohawk.
Boys soccer
LA PINE — The Central Linn boys soccer team got its offense going in a 4-4 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 tie with La Pine.
The Cobras move to 2-8-3, 1-8-2 on the season.
Central Linn will take on East Linn Christian Academy on Tuesday in Halsey.