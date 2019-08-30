MOLALLA — The Alsea volleyball team lost three matches at the 1A Season Preview tournament at Country Christian High School.
The Wolverines fell to Crane 20-25, 25-14, 16-14; to Joseph 25-16, 25-15 and to Perrydale 25-10, 25-19.
"Overall, we are just struggling to find our groove on the court as a team," Alsea coach Katie Sapp said. "This tournament is a great place to put in the hard work so we can grow for the rest of our season."
Junior Jessica Carlisle led the Wolverines with 25 kills in the three matches. Junior Ariyah Bishop added 10 assists.