The West Albany and Crescent Valley baseball teams could be on a collision course to meet in the 5A state semifinals.
That would be the case if the two Mid-Willamette Conference foes win their quarterfinal games on Friday.
No. 2 seed CV (23-5) is home against No. 7 Pendleton (16-8) at 5 p.m., while No. 6 seed West (17-8) is at No. 3 Churchill (23-4), also at 5 p.m. The semifinals are set for next Tuesday.
The same can be said for Oregon West Conference rivals Philomath and Sweet Home in the 4A bracket.
No. 10 seed Philomath (18-10) has the much tougher road, heading to No. 2 Henley (22-4) for a 5 p.m. game. Sweet Home (17-9), the 11 seed, is home against No. 14 seed Astoria (13-10), which upset No. 3 seed North Marion on Wednesday.
In the 3A bracket, Santiam Christian (20-6) is back in the quarterfinals as the No. 3 seed and will play host to No. 11 seed Taft (17-10), a 5-3 winner at No. 6 Irrigon. The teams have met twice this season with SC winning 11-10 at home and 11-7 on the road.
In 2A/1A, No. 2 seed Monroe (23-1) will play host to No. 7 seed North Douglas (21-6) at 4:30 p.m.
Softball
No. 4 seed West Albany (23-3) put up 18 runs in its opening-round win of the 5A softball bracket on Wednesday and will be home to take on No. 5 Pendleton (17-9) at 5 p.m. Friday.
The top eight seeds in the bracket all advanced into the quarterfinals.
In the 4A bracket, Philomath and Sweet Home have tough road games to reach the semifinals.
The No. 7-seeded Warriors (20-8) head to No. 2 Henley (27-2) for a 3:30 p.m. game while the No. 9 Huskies (19-7) are at No. 1 La Grande (21-1) at 3:30 p.m.
In 3A, No. 9 seed Scio (13-6) makes the trek to No. 1 Clatskanie (24-0) for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch. The Loggers are looking for a fifth straight trip to the semis.
In the 2A/1A bracket, No. 5 seed Central Linn (26-4) gets a second home game and will take on No. 20 seed Lakeview (19-8), which has won twice on the road and surrendered just three runs in those games, at 4:30 p.m.