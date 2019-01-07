With wins on Tuesday, the Corvallis High and Silverton boys basketball teams would enter Friday’s Mid-Willamette Conference battle as the lone undefeated teams at 5-0.
But first the Spartans have to take care of business at West Albany (0-4) and the Foxes at Dallas (1-3) on Tuesday.
Friday’s meeting will take place at CHS.
Silverton is 11-1 with its lone loss at the Les Schwab tournament to a team from California. The Foxes entered the week No. 4 in the power rankings.
The Spartans are 5-5 overall heading into Tuesday’s game at West.
South Albany and North Salem are 2-1 with Crescent Valley 2-2 heading into the week. The RedHawks host Lebanon on Tuesday and North Salem is at Central while CV has a bye before heading to South on Friday.
In 4A, the Oregon West Conference looks to be shaping up as one of the top leagues with four teams in the top nine of the power rankings entering the week.
Sweet Home, off to an 11-2 start, entered the week No. 5 and hosts Philomath (No. 9 entering the week) on Tuesday. The Huskies are coming off a loss to Woodburn (No. 4) last Friday and faces Stayton (No. 7) this Friday.
Girls basketball
Crescent Valley is 4-0 to open the MWC girls campaign and has just one game his week — at home against South Albany (0-3) on Friday.
That same night, Corvallis (3-1) is at Silverton (3-1) in a battle for second place. Dallas is home against West Albany (1-3) on Tuesday while Silverton hosts Dallas (1-3).
The Spartans’ lone conference loss is to CV while Silverton fell to Lebanon (2-1) on Friday. The Warriors, who dropped a tough 42-40 decision at Corvallis, is home against South Albany and Central (1-2).
Ski results
Downhill ski racers from Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Philomath and West Albany kicked off the season on Saturday in an Oregon School Ski Association giant slalom ski race at Mt. Bachelor.
Each race consisted of two runs and places were awarded based on the combined times of both runs.
Philomath’s Luc Barnes was second in the men’s competition.
CV’s Aiden Richards was ninth, Corvallis’ Alex Barth 20th and West’s Ethan Pohlschneider 22nd.
Also placing for Corvallis were Mads Kent (28th), Dylan Hyde (38th), Jacob Thompson (56th), Marley DeBrito (58th), Thomas Harris (50th), Theo Vache (62nd) and Colton Kalmar (66th). Sam Jordan and Spencer Middleton also competed.
Also placing for CV were Will Benning (48th), Charlie Benning (54th), Max Sisson (63rd) and Jack Kujawa (69th).
In the women’s race, Anna Keon led Corvallis in 22nd place while Katie Folgate was the top CV finisher in 31st.
Also placing for CV were Isabella Gambatese (32nd), Molly Card (37th), Elizabeth Hodgert (47th) and Eleanor Nielsen (51st). Katie Olsen also competed.
Also placing for Corvallis were Christina Lundahl (40th) and Slayden (44th), while Bailey Baker and River Ribeiro competed.