The West Albany girls water polo team had a strong defensive performance but the Bulldogs dropped a 5-2 decision to South Eugene, the fifth-ranked team in 6A, in the title game of the South Salem tournament on Sunday.
West finished with 18 steals but had 15 turnovers in the tough loss.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Samantha Cuzick and Londyn Randall had the Bulldogs' goals and goalie Hailey Wadlington had three blocks.
West (13-9) will play South Eugene again on Tuesday at the Aubry County pool.