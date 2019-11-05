Coach Eric Ihde was all smiles Tuesday night as he gathered with his West Albany High girls soccer team and lauded praise after praise on them.
While the night certainly got off to an inauspicious start, the ending was filled with smiles and celebration.
The Bulldogs gave up a goal less than a minute in, but eventually regained their footing to post a 4-1 victory over Ashland in the 5A round-of-16 game.
“I think that one of the biggest strengths of this team is their chemistry and their unity,” Ihde said. “This team, I know that it’s probably a cliché but they are very family. We are a family, we’re really connected."
Both teams had barely even thought about breaking a sweat on a cool evening when Ashland’s Mya Holzshu scored after Mary Wilson sent in a free kick that found Holzshu for the easy goal just 53 seconds in.
“You give up a goal that early and just that weird of a goal, it's hard not to let that spook you and I think it did for a while,” Ihde said. “The first 20 minutes I think that we were really off our game. Luckily the next 60 we found it.
“I think this is a team that has a lot of resolve, it has a lot of character. When you stumble out of the gate it’s a gut check and a character check and I think we came up big.”
As Ihde mentioned it took some time for the Bulldogs to recover as the Grizzlies, seeded 11th, controlled much of the possession through the first 30 minutes.
Ashland nearly made it 2-0 in the 25th but a nice defensive play helped keep the Grizzlies from adding to their lead.
Jayde Crowe finally broke the ice for the Bulldogs as she netted the equalizer on a beautifully placed free kick just below the bar from 35 yards out with 6:04 left in the half.
“Sometimes when that happens you think oh man that was lucky but she does them in practice, she’s done them all year in games,” Ihde said of the free kick. “There’s not a lot of times when you look at a 40-yard shot and think yeah that’s right in her range. That’s a rare weapon to have.”
Crowe said that goal was all the Bulldogs needed to get back on track.
“That goal, that just got our team pumped up again,” Crowe said. “We let that goal go in, it was probably a fluke or whatever, but we knew we could play better than that.”
Less than 2 minutes later, Crowe took another free kick, this time form 40 yards out. While she didn’t score, Annie Berry was able to get her foot on the ball and put the Bulldogs up 2-1.
The Bulldogs never allowed Ashland to mount a serious threat in the second half and tacked on two more goals of their own.
First it was Lily Ruiz feeding the ball to Jenna Sally for a goal at 52:01. Later, Sally returned the favor as she connected with Ruiz at 69:25.
It was an example of how well the Bulldogs strung together passes in the second half.
“I felt like in the second half my offense took over as far as our combination play, which is something I think we were kind of lacking in the first half,” Ihde said. “We just really started putting it together.”
The defense certainly rebounded from the opening blunder.
“It’s tough to make a mistake and have a goal go off of it,” Crowe said. “We went back and knew that we needed to mark better and talk better and we started to do that. After we fixed those bumps in the way we played really good.”
The win and the way it happened gives the Bulldogs, who tied for second in the Mid-Willamette Conference, confidence moving forward.
Next up for the No. 6-seeded Bulldogs is a trip to No. 3 Wilsonville in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats blasted No. 14 Hood River 8-0 on Tuesday.
“Knowing that even if things go downhill we can get back up and come back stronger,” Crowe said. “Hopefully the next game we won’t give up a goal off a silly mistake.”