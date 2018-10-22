Jordan Taylor had always wanted to face West Albany.
The Corvallis High senior even lobbied her previous coach to try to schedule the Bulldogs in a nonconference game the past three years.
When West dropped from 6A to 5A for this school year and joined the Spartans in the Mid-Willamette Conference, Taylor couldn’t help but circle Monday night’s game.
And she certainly made the most of the opportunity in what turned out to be a battle for the conference title.
Taylor scored twice in the first four minutes, all the Spartans needed, as Corvallis posted a 2-0 win to claim the conference title.
“It feels great,” Taylor said. “Coming into this (season) we didn’t know how we were going to do in league. It feels even better that we’re league champions. And it’s going to help us for playoffs, we’re super excited to have a home game coming up.”
Corvallis finishes the MWC campaign 7-1 while West falls to 6-1-1 and is in second. Both teams will be in the postseason and will open the round of 16 on Oct. 31.
Taylor and the Spartans followed the advice of first-year coach Kelli Cronkrite to get after it and enjoy the opportunity of playing for a title because they had earned it.
It didn’t take the Spartans long to grab control.
Taylor put CHS up 1-0 just 73 seconds into the game when West’s goalkeeper let a ball get by her while trying to collect it.
Heeding the words of her coach, she followed her shot and the ball was there waiting for her.
“It just happened to be perfect placement for me,” she said. “If anyone else was there, I’m sure they would have finished it too.”
Not long after, Taylor made it 2-0 as she brought the ball up the right side, then sent the ball to the far post.
“I just looked and the goalkeeper was over on and I just shot hoping it would go in and it did,” Taylor said.
With the early lead, the Spartans were able to settle in and get back to playing the way they had earlier in the season.
“Tonight it was good to kind of see that intensity and the pressure that we’ve put on other teams kind of back,” Cronkrite said. “It had been a little while so it was good to get that back in us. And right before playoffs is a good time.”
While it was a great start for the Spartans, it was the exact opposite for the Bulldogs. West had allowed only an own goal in its first seven conference games before surrendering two in four minutes on Monday.
“It was something that we haven’t dealt with all year,” West coach Erik Ihde said. “Obviously my defense held stout for 76 minutes, it’s kind of what you’re hoping coming in, outside of the first four minutes.
“Hats off to Corvallis. We came out flat, they came out on fire, stuck a couple in and they outplayed us tonight.”
While the Bulldogs fell short of the league title, they can take what they saw out of the Spartans to be better prepared for the postseason.
“They played great possession, they were aggressive, they did a lot of things that we’re going to be working on sharpening up as we head into the playoffs,” Ihde said.
Monday's win just adds to the confidence level for the Spartans.
“Coming into this we knew win or lose we were going to have a playoff game,” Taylor said. “But it just makes us feel even better. … This game was huge for us and our future and our season. It just pumps up our confidence even more for the team. I know all the girls are like on cloud nine right now.”