Corvallis High cross-country coach Mark Hulburt doesn’t believe in the idea of his runners racing solely to achieve a fast time.
The times, he believes, will take care of themselves if you are racing to win. On Saturday, his Spartans girls squad took that mindset to heart and delivered a gutsy performance that secured them a league title.
Corvallis finished with 39 points, one better than runner-up North Salem, to win the Mid-Willamette League district meet at Crystal Lake Sports Park.
“I tell my kids, ‘Run to win and you’ll run fast.’ I don’t care how long it takes you to finish the race, if you win then that's what counts,” Hulburt said. “And that’s what we did.”
The difference between the Spartans winning the title and splitting it with the Vikings came down to one runner picking up one extra place. Hulburt praised his team, especially the trio of freshmen that finished in the top 10, for its togetherness.
“Somebody may not have their best race, but that means somebody else has to stand up and have a great race,” Hulburt said. “And that’s what they did out there. They ran their guts out.”
The title is the Spartans’ first since 2015. Saturday’s meet was somewhat of a dress rehearsal for next week’s state meet, where Corvallis and North Salem will be among the favorites to win the 5A team title.
Entering the weekend, runners from the Mid-Willamette Conference owned three of the four fastest times in 5A and the stage was set for a fast-paced showdown between Corvallis sophomore Madeline Nason and North Salem senior Abigail Swain.
The two separated from the pack and held a blistering pace, and Nason ran just a few steps behind Swain for much of the race. But over the final stretch, Swain began to pull away and won, covering the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 5.8 seconds. Nason finished second in 18:11.6, a lifetime-best. Those two times make them the fastest runners in 5A this season.
“She was ahead of me the whole time, I kind of just sat on her shoulder until the second mile,” Nason said. “She’s a really strong runner.”
Nason, who finished third at the 5A state meet last season, should be in the mix for an individual state title at Lane Community College next weekend as she and Swain face off one last time.
A pair of freshman, Ava Betts (18:55.20) and Avery Nason (19:02.50) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, for Corvallis. Ronja Soares (ninth) and Vivienne McFarland-Price (19th) rounded out the scoring for a Spartans group whose top five is made up entirely of freshmen and sophomores.
“It was a huge relief when we finally found out that we won,” Madeline Nason said. “It was a really big moment for us.”
Crescent Valley finished in third place with 63 points and West Albany took fourth with 142 points, meaning both schools qualified for the state meet as teams. The Raiders were paced by Sunitha Black, who took third in 18:37.40.
Black owns the fourth-fastest time in the state this season and finished second last spring in the 3,000 meter race at the track and field state championships. Crescent Valley senior Sophie Fisher took seventh, and West Albany senior Annie Berry placed ninth.