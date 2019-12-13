Prep girls basketball: West girls gain confidence in second half

There’s going to be a few growing pains for a young team.
The West Albany High girls basketball team had its share in the first half of the Bulldogs’ home game against Churchill on Friday night.
The Bulldogs showed resilience in the second half by cutting what was a 23-point deficit at the break to 13 in the fourth before falling 64-47.
The Lancers were able to take advantage of their height as 6-foot-1 post Rhianna Richardson was able to get a few buckets down low. They also thrived when running the offense through 6-1 wing Danika Starr.
Churchill jumped out to a 21-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and outscored the Bulldogs 20-8 in the second.
The Lancers hit seven 3-pointers in the first half, including back to back triples to go into the break.
“They were big, which was our main problem,” West sophomore Brooklyn Strandy said. “We knew that going into the game. We’re very similar as far as our benches. They played probably seven players, honestly, and we played eight.
“Coach (Shawn Stinson) at the end of the game said, ‘let this be the only lesson.’ So I’m going to take that to heart and I feel like this will be our only lesson.
The Bulldogs adjusted at the half and were able to do a much better job of slowing Churchill.
Strandy had all 10 of her points in the second half.
“I honestly at the end of the game I felt like this was almost a win because of how well we played in the second half,” Strandy said. “I felt I played a lot better. I was held to zero points in the first half and probably like two rebounds and I definitely was in double-digits for rebounds and scored a few points (in the second half). I hate losing, so I felt we definitely won the second half.
“We knew just if we played our game we would go on runs and basketball’s a game of runs and they shot the lights out in the first half and our shots weren’t falling. They started falling second half, we just couldn’t quite get there.”
West finished 7-9 in the Mid-Willamette Conference and 12-12 overall last season.
The Bulldogs lost five seniors from that team: Post Alyssa Walls, post/forward Kylee Crofchek and guards Lexie Stinson, Maddy Rice and Danae Grieg. Presley Jantzi was also on the team but is not on this year’s roster.
Back are sophomores Strandy and Lyndsay Bailey, juniors Carley Robb and McKenzie Kozmicki and senior Sarah Ball.
Strandy said Stinson tells the players to stay composed no matter what situation they find themselves in during a game.
“He knows we’re young, other teams know we’re young, so I guess that could give us a disadvantage, but I feel it’s a challenge and I feel we have the parts of a team to do some damage this season and go far,” Strandy said. “He just says keep our heads up no matter what.”
Robb said the experienced players do their part in taking on leadership roles.
“Especially for the younger ones, just trying to get them to the maturity of not getting in their heads. Everything’s OK, you can flush your mistakes if you make one, it’s not the end of the world type of thing,” Robb said.
“We just try to bond together a lot, play together a lot, get to know each other and just build our chemistry, because that’s what will make us the best team.”
Robb said the Bulldogs set a goal of taking the season game by game, which helps to keep all the players focused, including the younger ones.
“Don’t get ahead of ourselves. We’re not thinking about state right now, we’re thinking about the next game, which is Silverton,” she said. “We know we lost a lot of seniors but we’re young and we know we have a good chance of going far this year.
“(The second-half performance) makes me eager, actually, because I’m ready for the next game. Seeing what we can do in the second half just proves that we’re young but we’re not so young that we can’t handle all this pressure in all the games, so I think we’re ready for it.”