Prep girls basketball: West girls gain confidence in second half

Strandy had all 10 of her points in the second half.

“I honestly at the end of the game I felt like this was almost a win because of how well we played in the second half,” Strandy said. “I felt I played a lot better. I was held to zero points in the first half and probably like two rebounds and I definitely was in double-digits for rebounds and scored a few points (in the second half). I hate losing, so I felt we definitely won the second half.

“We knew just if we played our game we would go on runs and basketball’s a game of runs and they shot the lights out in the first half and our shots weren’t falling. They started falling second half, we just couldn’t quite get there.”

West finished 7-9 in the Mid-Willamette Conference and 12-12 overall last season.

The Bulldogs lost five seniors from that team: Post Alyssa Walls, post/forward Kylee Crofchek and guards Lexie Stinson, Maddy Rice and Danae Grieg. Presley Jantzi was also on the team but is not on this year’s roster.

Back are sophomores Strandy and Lyndsay Bailey, juniors Carley Robb and McKenzie Kozmicki and senior Sarah Ball.

Strandy said Stinson tells the players to stay composed no matter what situation they find themselves in during a game.