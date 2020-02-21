Prep girls basketball: Turnovers, missed shots doom Lebanon against Central

LEBANON — It was turnovers and too many missed shots near the basket that kept Lebanon from staying on the momentum train it has been rolling with in recent weeks.
Central needed a win to maintain pace in the Mid-Willamette Conference and challenge for a spot in the 5A girls basketball state playoffs. The Panthers did that, matching the Warriors’ intensity on both ends.
Central scored nine straight points to end the third quarter to get back in the game, then six straight in the fourth helped the Panthers hold on and claim a 51-47 win, sweeping the two-game season series from fifth-ranked Lebanon.
The Warriors (14-6, 10-2) saw their seven-game winning streak end after turning the ball over 23 times, including seven in the third quarter as Central (11-10, 8-5) rallied from a 32-25 deficit.
“I feel like we kind of got scared and then everyone tried to do everything by themselves,” said Lebanon senior guard Mary Workman. “We’re most successful when we work together, so that’s kind of where we fell a little bit.”
Workman, Ellie Croco and Haley Hargis shared team-high scoring honors with 11 points. Kylie Steiner added six and Hallie Jo Miller five. Hargis had three 3-pointers and Steiner two.
Central senior guard Meagan Mendazona, who has signed to play at Utah State, had 21 points and was key in forcing Lebanon into so many mistakes. Sadie Wendring added 17 for the Panthers, who had 16 turnovers themselves.
“I think we gave them too many possessions,” Warriors coach Mardy Benedict said. “They got in the passing lanes and gave them some transition hoops. I think that’s the difference. We didn’t take care of the ball.”
Steiner’s second 3-pointer of the game came on the opening possession of the second half as Lebanon took a 27-21 lead. A Hollie Johnson 3 with 4:20 left in the period gave the Warriors their biggest lead of the contest at 32-25.
But the home team wouldn’t score again in the quarter.
Mendazona got a steal and easy basket on the other end to start the 9-0 run.
Wendring added a 3-pointer and teammate Kennedy Kantola scored inside with 56 seconds in the period to tie the game. After another Lebanon empty possession, Wendring’s mid-range jumper gave the visitors their first lead since early in the second.
Hargis nailed her third deep ball 16 seconds into the fourth to put the Warriors ahead for the final time. Central answered with the next six points to go ahead by five.
Miller’s conventional three-point play with 5:15 remaining had Lebanon back within two. Croco had a similar chance with 4:03 left but missed the free throw and the Warriors trailed by three.
Wendring then hit another 3, but the Warriors weren’t done. Lebanon scored the game’s next four points, on two Workman free throws and a Miller layup off a Croco assist to make it a two-point game with two minutes left.
The Warriors got the ball back after a Central turnover but they couldn’t put the ball in the basket. Mendazona made two foul shots with 41 seconds left to complete the scoring.
The Warriors threw the ball away with 27 seconds remaining, got the ball back on a Central turnover and missed three shots, two from outside as the clock ticked toward the final buzzer.
“We probably had opportunities that we didn’t find,” Benedict said. “Opportunities that were all over. We talked about it. We were too late or not seeing it.”
Lebanon was two games and seven days removed from a 47-42 home win against league-leading Silverton, handing the currently fourth-ranked Foxes their first Mid-Willamette loss of the season.
Workman said her team played together and followed the reminder they give themselves before every game: don’t play to the scoreboard.
“Every possession we just gave it our all no matter what and it ended up playing off from there,” she said. “Wins bring you together, but I believe the losses unify a team unlike anything else. So we just have to learn from this game and move forward to the next.”
Until Friday, the Warriors had not lost since their previous game against Central, a 57-53 defeat in Independence.
The Mid-Willamette Conference gets four automatic berths in the OSAA 5A 16-team playoff brackets. It could be five based on how the MWC’s fifth-place team matches up with the Midwestern League’s fifth in the power rankings when the regular season concludes.
Lebanon remains in second place despite Friday’s loss.
After four straight home games, the Warriors go on the road to play No. 8 West Albany and No. 9 Crescent Valley next week before finishing conference play March 3 at home against North Salem.
“We’ve got to get refocused and make sure we’re finishing and ready at the right time,” Benedict said.