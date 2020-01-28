Prep girls basketball: Spartans fall short against Panthers after scoreless second quarter

A second quarter to forget and an inability to bounce back from adversity cost Corvallis High on Tuesday night.

On top of trying to slow down a future NCAA Division I player.

The fifth-ranked Spartans went scoreless in the second and No. 10 Central’s Meagan Mendazona put up 33 points in the visiting Panthers’ 55-37 win in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game.

“I think they had the fire and the momentum and we didn’t, and we didn’t have the urgency to get it back,” said Corvallis junior wing Anna Dazey, who had a team-high 13 points.

A zero on the scoreboard in the second period put the Spartans (11-4, 4-3) down 20-12 at halftime. They rallied in the third to cut it to five behind two conventional three-point plays from Dazey and an Elka Prechel 3-pointer.

But Central (8-7, 5-2) answered with the next 14 points, including 10 from Mendazona, who has signed with Utah State, to go ahead by 19 in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.

Corvallis got no closer than 13 the rest of the way.