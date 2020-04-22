Prep girls basketball: Philomath sophomore Sage Kramer is state player of the year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Philomath High School sophomore Sage Kramer was selected the 4A girls basketball state player of the year.

The 5A and 4A all-state teams are voted on by the state’s coaches and compiled by The Oregonian earlier this month. State players of the year were announced last week.

Lebanon’s Ellie Croco was named to the 5A girls basketball all-state first team. Teammate and fellow senior Mary Workman was selected to the honorable mention. Croco and Workman led the Warriors to a state tournament appearance.

Central senior Meagan Mendazona, the Mid-Willamette Conference player of the year, was also the 5A player of the year. Silverton’s Tal Wold was selected the 5A girls coach of the year.

Philomath coach Ben Silva was voted the 4A girls coach of the year.

Warriors senior Emma Pankalla made the second team and junior Mia Rust the honorable mention. Philomath was to be the top seed at the state tournament before it was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Kramer was also the Oregon West Conference player of the year and Silva coach of the year.

Crater's Nate Bittle was named the 5A boys player of the year, while Marist Catholic's Nick Stice is the 4A boys player of the year.