Prep girls basketball: Monroe tops Central Linn in overtime

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We were super motivated after that,” Lopez said. “It just set a fire in us and we were like this is where it starts. We've been excited ever since we lost.”

The Cobras, who would have won the league title outright with a victory, fall to 19-3 on the season and 11-2 in Central Valley play. After falling behind by as many as 13 point early on, the Cobras came to life in the third quarter, outscoring the Dragons 14-8 during that period.

“We finally hit some shots against their zone and it got us fired up a little bit,” Central Linn coach Marcus Campbell said. “But we just dug ourselves too big of a hole late. … We told our girls just now that this might be a good thing. We don’t wanna have this feeling down in the team room again.”

Trailing 23-11 at halftime, the Cobras raced back to tie the game at 33-33 with 1:29 to go in the third quarter when Gracie Robb stole a pass and went the length of the court for an and-one finish.

The two teams traded baskets before Ashley Sutton buried a free throw with 12 seconds to go to give Monroe the lead. At the other end, Central Linn freshman Gemma Rowland sank a clutch free throw of her own to tie the game for the Cobras.