Prep girls basketball: Lebanon handles pressure, gets past Pendleton to return to tournament

Pendleton was able to get no closer than 20 after the half, while Lebanon led by as many 28, the final margin.

At state, the Warriors will try to improve on last year’s 0-2 departure after entering the tournament as the No. 2 seed.

“Each time there’s learning lessons from last year, from the year before that we kind of take on,” Benedict said. “We’re just trying to say ‘let’s go be us, let’s go play our game.’ I think it was really good for the younger kids to see it and be able to have that confidence with it is awesome.”

Next week’s trip to Corvallis will be made as an underdog.

Benedict said his seniors will be ready for the atmosphere and the nerves that come with the spotlight. Croco added that time will be spent making sure the freshmen are prepared.

“I definitely feel like the underdog makes you work harder and not take anything for granted,” Workman said.

Friday’s win was the 11th in 12 games for the Warriors, with the only slip-up coming two weeks ago at home against Central, another state playoff team.

Workman points to where his team is now compared to the beginning of the season, when she says players were trying to accomplish more individually.

“At the end of the season we have this amazing chemistry and we just play so well together,” she said. “I’m just super excited to see what we can do.”

