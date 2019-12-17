Prep girls basketball: Lebanon grinds out win at home

LEBANON — Last season, Lebanon's only Mid-Willamette Conference loss came at the hands of Corvallis, on the opening night of league play in a game that was decided by a single basket.
So with the Spartans coming to town to kick off this season’s conference campaign, Warriors’ coach Mardy Benedict stressed to his team the importance of "effort plays" in a game that was sure to be competitive.
The message paid dividends as Lebanon delivered a gritty performance to top Corvallis 58-44 Tuesday and improve to 3-1 on the season.
“We needed that,” Benedict said. “We know that it’s just a grind — our league is so tough and every night is going to be tough. So that was big to win a home game and gut it out.”
In a back-and-forth game that featured six lead changes, the Warriors spent the better part of the final three quarters simply trying to gain a two-possession lead over the Spartans (3-1). But over the final three minutes, Lebanon buckled down and finished the game on an 8-0 scoring run as it forced Corvallis to miss its final six shots.
“I learned that this team is going to play its heart out,” Benedict said. “They just grinded. I am so proud of them.”
The Spartans took a 24-23 lead into halftime, despite a 6-0 Lebanon scoring run midway through the second quarter. Over the next 12 minutes, neither team was able to separate itself; Lebanon took a seven-point lead near the end of the third quarter, but Corvallis immediately cut it back to five on Anna Dazey’s layup.
The Spartans hung close to the Warriors, and with four minutes to go in the game, Elka Prechel sank a free throw to make it 45-42. Mary Workman responded with a mid-range jumper for Lebanon, and Daniela Dursch-Smith matched her with a driving layup that made it 47-44.
But next time down the floor, Lebanon junior Kylie Steiner drilled a corner three to give the Warriors a 50-44 lead. It proved to be the most important shot of the game.
“She was huge for us,” Benedict said. “She had mono for over two months and she’s just starting to get back into it. So to have her give us the minutes we did tonight, that was huge for us.”
Steiner finished with eight points in the fourth quarter and 13 in the game. She also pulled down seven rebounds. But her effort on the defensive end in helping limit Corvallis guard Ruby Krebs late in the game was just as significant.
“I wouldn’t let her drive, and then just tried to make sure that the other players cut her off so that their wings wouldn’t get shots open,” Steiner said. “Their outside shooters are very tough to guard.”
After Steiner’s big 3-pointer, Lebanon got a stop on the defensive end and then pushed the lead to 52-44 on Workman’s layup. The Spartans then missed 3-point attempts on two consecutive possessions, and the Warriors buried enough free throws to close out the game.
“I think Lebanon was just the tougher team,” Corvallis coach Dan Miller said. “They came out and played well. They stuck with what they were gonna do and they kind of out-toughed us there at the end. Credit to them, they were the tougher team at the finish — they wanted to get to every loose ball and every rebound.”
The Warriors will now get a break in their league schedule and play their next three games at the Century/Hillsboro Tournament at Century High, beginning with a Dec. 26 matchup against Century.
The Spartans will spend their next three games at the Emerald Shootout tournament at South Eugene High and will face the host team on Thursday.