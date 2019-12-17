Prep girls basketball: Lebanon grinds out win at home

LEBANON — Last season, Lebanon's only Mid-Willamette Conference loss came at the hands of Corvallis, on the opening night of league play in a game that was decided by a single basket.

So with the Spartans coming to town to kick off this season’s conference campaign, Warriors’ coach Mardy Benedict stressed to his team the importance of "effort plays" in a game that was sure to be competitive.

The message paid dividends as Lebanon delivered a gritty performance to top Corvallis 58-44 Tuesday and improve to 3-1 on the season.

“We needed that,” Benedict said. “We know that it’s just a grind — our league is so tough and every night is going to be tough. So that was big to win a home game and gut it out.”

In a back-and-forth game that featured six lead changes, the Warriors spent the better part of the final three quarters simply trying to gain a two-possession lead over the Spartans (3-1). But over the final three minutes, Lebanon buckled down and finished the game on an 8-0 scoring run as it forced Corvallis to miss its final six shots.

“I learned that this team is going to play its heart out,” Benedict said. “They just grinded. I am so proud of them.”