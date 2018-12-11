The Corvallis High girls basketball team opened Mid-Willamette conference play in dramatic fashion, defeating Lebanon 42-40 by way of a game winning shot from sophomore guard Anna Dazey as the clock expired.
Trailing 40-37 with 54 seconds left, the Spartans got a few calls to break their way as a shooting foul and a technical foul on Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict gave CHS four free throws and the ball with 38 seconds remaining.
Sophomore Sidney Williams stepped to the line off the bench — after fellow sophomore guard Ruby Krebs was injured on the foul — and knocked down three of four to even the score.
But because to the technical foul, the Spartans were given the last possession of the game.
The final 38 seconds of the contest featured intense defense from the Warriors, but Dazey was able to get free in the closing seconds and fire in a game-winner that sent the blue-clad crowd into a frenzy.
“I’ve never experienced a shot like that,” senior guard Jordan Taylor said. “It’s a huge start for us in terms of our confidence. Lebanon was undefeated (and) we gave them their first loss, and that’s huge for us going into league, knowing that if we can beat them, we can beat anyone in league.”
Freshman Elka Prechel led the Spartans with 17 points, while Dazey and Taylor each added eight apiece.
The Warriors were led by junior Ellie Croco’s 13 points.
CHS coach Dan Miller called the contest the most exciting finish he’s ever seen as a head coach, but remained steadfast knowing his team has to stay focused for the gauntlet that the Mid-Willamette Conference presents on a nightly basis.
“It was big for us to have the free throws late because it swung the momentum in our favor,” Miller said. “It’s a great boost to our confidence, but it’s a reminder to stay grounded, because North Salem is good, Crescent Valley is good, Central is good, everyone in this league is good. Every night we’re going to be battling for one of the four playoff spots and games like this go a long way to keeping our confidence high.”
Lebanon opened up the contest with a 6-0 run to claim the early lead, but the Spartans responded with a 14-2 run to close out the first, leading 14-8 after one.
“The big thing is, try not to get yourself in that position where it comes down to a final shot,” Benedict said. “Our girls played hard in the second half, because I didn’t think we were ready to go in the first. We made some adjustments and our team stepped up, but you don’t want to put yourself in that position.”
The second quarter featured a push by the Warriors and as they claimed the lead on multiple occasions before CHS took a 25-23 lead heading into halftime.
The Spartans opened the scoring in the second half with a 6-0 run to claim a 31-23 lead midway through the third quarter. However, it was Lebanon that seized the momentum heading into the fourth as they went on an 8-0 run of their own to even the score at 31 all headed into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter featured an uptick in intensity and defense as both teams struggled to find their rhythm, but ultimately it was the Spartans that were able to outlast the Warriors.
“It only makes us better and we’ll be better for it next game," Benedict said. "We haven’t been in that situation and there’s a little more to it in league play. We have the toughest league in the state when it’s all said and done, and it’s going to be every night like that. It’s going to be tough. We have to get prepared to be in those situations and execute down the stretch.”
Corvallis (3-1, 1-0) travels to North Salem while Lebanon (3-1, 0-1) hosts Dallas on Friday.