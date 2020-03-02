Prep girls basketball: Confident Warriors head into 4A state playoffs as favorite

PHILOMATH — Ben Silva was looking for a positive start to his time as Philomath High’s new girls basketball coach last season, and he got it.

He met with the team to discuss the idea that many people believe it takes a coach two seasons to turn around a program and make it their own. He had another meeting with just the team’s seniors to expand on the topic and the realization that they didn’t have two years.

“’You buy in right now, everyone will follow and we can have some success,’” Silva said he told the girls. “They were in from the beginning and they created a great foundation for what we have this year.”

What the Warriors have is a 23-1 record as they enter the OSAA 4A state playoffs as the top-ranked team and favorite to win the state title next week. Philomath hosts Phoenix (12-11) on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the state quarterfinals in Forest Grove.

The Warriors are coming off their lone defeat, 57-48 at home to 5A West Albany last Saturday. But Philomath has proven itself with a tough schedule, defeating 4A No. 5 Astoria, 3A No. 2 Sutherlin, 5A No. 6 Lebanon and 4A No. 3 Hidden Valley, all in a two-week span from late December to early January.