Prep girls basketball: Confident Warriors head into 4A state playoffs as favorite

PHILOMATH — Ben Silva was looking for a positive start to his time as Philomath High’s new girls basketball coach last season, and he got it.
He met with the team to discuss the idea that many people believe it takes a coach two seasons to turn around a program and make it their own. He had another meeting with just the team’s seniors to expand on the topic and the realization that they didn’t have two years.
“’You buy in right now, everyone will follow and we can have some success,’” Silva said he told the girls. “They were in from the beginning and they created a great foundation for what we have this year.”
What the Warriors have is a 23-1 record as they enter the OSAA 4A state playoffs as the top-ranked team and favorite to win the state title next week. Philomath hosts Phoenix (12-11) on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the state quarterfinals in Forest Grove.
The Warriors are coming off their lone defeat, 57-48 at home to 5A West Albany last Saturday. But Philomath has proven itself with a tough schedule, defeating 4A No. 5 Astoria, 3A No. 2 Sutherlin, 5A No. 6 Lebanon and 4A No. 3 Hidden Valley, all in a two-week span from late December to early January.
The Warriors got past Astoria in a neutral-site contest. The other three were true road games.
“It really pushed us. To come out with wins in all of those was really big for us,” said senior point guard Emma Pankalla. “We just knew going into league we had to stay focused and not to take any games for granted and to work hard and get better every single game and every single day at practice.”
Philomath went 12-0 in the Oregon West Conference. Only one game, a 43-41 Feb. 4 home win in a nail-biter against No. 9. Stayton, was close.
The Warriors returned six players from a 2018-19 squad that finished 23-5 and placed fifth at the state tournament, losing by five points to eventual state champion Baker in the semifinals.
“That was a pretty big motivator for us,” said senior guard/post Rivers Nuno.
Sophomore wing Sage Kramer has been a scoring monster, including a career-best 44 points in roughly three quarters against Woodburn, three points short of the school record set by former Stanford University standout Trisha Stevens.
Kramer can score in a variety of ways — in transition, driving to the basket or hitting shots from mid-range or long distances.
“She runs the court super well and we have a lot of people that can get down the court and pass the ball and she finishes,” Pankalla said.
Kramer leads a team with versatile, talented players, including some capable reserves.
As described by Silva:
Kramer is a great scorer and rebounder and also leads the team in steals.
Pankalla, the program’s assist record-holder for a game, season and career, runs, sees the floor and shares the ball well. She had 15 assists in a game earlier this season.
Junior Mia Rust in a scoring option as an undersized post. “She does a great job on the defensive end just with her athleticism. She’s tough, she has a motor that just doesn’t stop on both ends of the floor. She could play all 32 minutes a night and never slow down,” the coach said.
Nuno is one of the team’s hardest workers who is another undersized post and can score as well.
Junior guard Braedyn McNeely sets the tone at the top of the Warriors’ zone defense. Statistics don’t show her impact. “A lot of girls get steals because of what she’s doing,” Silva said.
Senior wing Lara Hunter, who subs for McNeely, shoots well and is a strong defender in the zone. Junior post Mikaila Saathoff is tall and athletic, can play multiple spots on defense and score inside.
Junior guard Phaedra Hinds-Cook is a speedy guard and a good man-to-man defender who causes trouble for opponents on the perimeter.
Philomath entered this season under Silva, who spent nine previous seasons as an assistant to Blake Ecker in the Warriors’ boys program, believing in themselves after building confidence with a deep run the year before.
“We knew we could do great things. We just didn’t know quite how yet,” Nuno said.
A season-opening home win against Banks, a team they defeated at the 2019 state tournament, plus weathering a difficult four-game nonconference stretch and dominating their league schedule strengthened the Warriors’ belief in themselves.
“I think this year we have more confidence,” Pankalla said. “I don’t think last year we knew how great we potentially we could be.”