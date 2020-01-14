Prep girls basketball: Bulldogs' defense comes through in win against RedHawks

It had all the elements of a rivalry basketball game.
A few jitters. Aggressive action. Clutch plays.
In the end, the West Albany High girls came through with a 52-39 Mid-Willamette Conference home win against South Albany on Tuesday night.
“We’ve always had a big rivalry game against South and we just always come in hyped to play them,” West sophomore guard Lyndsay Bailey said. “We started out a little panicked, though. We started out anxious and we were rushing things but we finally got it put together and started playing our game and then we just put it in the bag and got it.”
The Bulldogs used a strong defensive effort to build a lead and then held off the RedHawks with key plays late in the game.
South cut the lead to seven points early in the fourth but could not push it closer.
Both teams had some rough patches on offense and tried to overcome those stretches by going after loose balls, rebounds and putting effort into defensive play.
Bailey finished with 16 points. She said the Bulldogs talked about not fouling and the need to box out on rebounds as the game got deeper into the fourth quarter.
Bailey came up with a couple of big steals in the final moments. She was able to find Sarah Ball for a layup after one and was fouled and hit one of two free throws after the second to give the Bulldogs a 49-37 lead with 39 seconds to go.
“We were just trying not to foul because we had been fouling all game and just trying to get stops,” Bailey said. “I just knew that if I put pressure on them without fouling that they would be panicked because they were trying to get the points up and so I just put the pressure and got those steals.”
Ball said the Bulldogs were overly amped up and jittery at the start of the game but eventually settled down.
“I think that when it’s a rivalry game it’s always a little jittery,” Ball said. “But in the fourth quarter we pulled it together and were more disciplined than in the other quarters and that’s what really helped us.”
The Bulldogs came out with a suffocating press and half-court defense that caught the RedHawks flat-footed in the first quarter.
West jumped out to a 10-0 lead and finished the first leading 15-5. The RedHawks didn’t get on the board until there was 3 minutes, 25 seconds to go in the quarter.
“When we were scouting them we didn’t see them throw press on any of the film we had, so we weren’t really expecting it,” South coach Chris Mertz said. “But hey, they threw a great press on us and once we were able to adjust we were able to break it. Then we were able to maintain and I told the girls it was that first quarter. It was that first half of the first quarter that we got down about 10 points and the rest of the game it was a battle.”
Blake Barbee was the RedHawks’ sole answer on offense early in the game.
Barbee scored South’s first nine points and finished with 16.
“Blake Barbee has been our constant motor all season,” Mertz said. “She is flying around on defense, flying around on offense the entire time on the court and it’s something she really prides herself on and we value in her is her nonstop competitive nature. She is that motor that drives us and it kind of becomes contagious as you saw in the second half.”
The RedHawks are now 7-4 overall, 1-2 in the MWC with a home game against Lebanon up next on Thursday.
The Bulldogs are now 9-3, 3-1 with a big game against Corvallis coming up on Friday.
West has now won seven in a row and those losses were to Churchill, Silverton and 6A St. Mary’s Academy.
The Bulldogs are hitting their stride now that they’ve got a few games under their belt.
“I think we’re really coming together and playing more as a team which is helping us a lot,” Ball said. “We’re just gelling more than in the start of the season. We didn’t play together as much and we were kind of being selfish, but as the season’s gone on we’re really learning to play together and we’re really progressing and it’s only up from here.”