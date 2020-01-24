Prep girls basketball: Big third-quarter run pushes Warriors past Bulldogs

“We’ve been working on trying to fill the gap on the dribble drive, and I think we got a little excessive with it because then we were leaving shooters,” West coach Shawn Stinson said. “We’ve got to figure out where the happy medium is there and be there and still be able to get out.”

Johnson had a team-high 16 points, with Ellie Croco adding 14, Workman 13 and Hargis nine. Hargis and Workman had three 3-pointers each.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

West’s Carley Robb also had 16 points with three of the Bulldogs’ six deep balls. Lyndsey Bailey chipped in 10 points and Brooklyn Strandy nine.

Both teams are home Tuesday, Lebanon against Crescent Valley and West Albany versus Dallas.

Hargis hit two 3s and Croco and Workman one each in the first quarter as the Warriors jumped out to leads of 10-2 and 18-15.

Lily Ruiz scored off a McKenzie Kosmicki assist and Bailey followed with a 3-pointer and a transition basket as West went ahead 22-20 in the second quarter.

The teams traded scores before Workman got to the basket for a layin and Croco found room inside, helping the Warriors to a 31-28 halftime lead.

Croco and Robb each had 11 points to lead their respective teams at the break.