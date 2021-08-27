Prep football: Youth movements in place at Santiam Christian and Harrisburg

“They’re all going to be good,” Bain said.

One team in Special District 2 Santiam Christian will not face is Harrisburg. That program is trying to make a fresh start under first-year head coach Chase Beach after going winless during the spring campaign.

Beach has previously served as an assistant coach at Willamette High in Eugene and at Cottage Grove. Beach is in his early days of team building in Harrisburg and is experiencing the transition from assistant to head coach.

“There are challenges you can’t prepare for as an assistant. As an assistant you can focus on fundamentals and player development and preparing to win games. When you’re the head coach, you realize you’ve got to put your stamp on things and you have to be the architect to put those pieces in place,” Beach said.

There are expected to be 24 players on the roster for Harrisburg’s opening game against Creswell. Beach hopes the program can grow in the future, but he thinks the right players are on the team now to build that foundation.

“Right now, we want to build that core. We’ve got 24 kids in that locker room and they’re going to be that core that changes this around,” Beach said.