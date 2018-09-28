JEFFERSON — Zach Young made sure there would be no two-game losing streak for the Monroe High football team.
The Dragons, coming off their first loss in more than a calendar year last Thursday, in the process handed Jefferson its first loss in the 2A Special District 3 opener for both teams on Friday night.
Young, who had missed the past couple games, rushed for 269 yards and four touchdowns, and added a 44-yard touchdown pass to close out the half as the Dragons built a big early lead then held off the Lions for a 43-26 road win.
The Dragons (4-1, 1-0) host Central Linn next Friday while the Lions (4-1, 0-1) will look to rebound at Regis.
“That Willamina one hurt,” Young said of the 21-7 loss last week. “Those guys, they had a little bit of a chip on their shoulder coming into this one. Had something to prove.”
Monroe did what it does — run the ball — and did it even better with Young back in the lineup. The Dragons rushed for 347 yards and four touchdowns.
“I thought we had a pretty decent game plan and we run the football,” Monroe coach Bill Crowson said. “That worked out well. Having Zach back is a big deal. … He’s a special guy.”
Indeed.
Young gave the Dragons an early lead as he hurdled a defender, then slipped through the pack and scampered 57 yards for the touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
Just like that it was 6-0 Monroe.
“I wasn’t really thinking about it that much,” Young said of the hurdle. “I saw him get down so I figured I was going to go up. I’m glad it worked out.”
The Dragons made it 14-0 when Jorge Sanchez picked up a blocked punt by Dylan Irwin and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown. Young ran in the two-point conversion.
“It was huge,” Young said of getting off to a quick start. “When you can get those big plays right off the bat it’s a demoralizer for defenses. It was good to get out to the lead, a little bit of a cushion. I wish we could have made that cushion a little bigger but we let them get back into it.”
The Lions used a 52-yard pass from Luke McGivney to Diego Rodriguez to get it deep in Monroe territory before Rodriguez took a sweep to the left for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth down to get Jefferson within 14-6.
Young went 51 yards on his first touch of the second quarter to give the Dragons a 22-6 lead.
Jefferson answered as Isaac Deleon took a McGivney pass 63 yards for the score. McGivney’s conversion attempt was stopped and the Lions trailed 22-12.
The rest of the half belonged to Young and the Dragons. Young had scoring runs of 40 and 19 yards before hitting Irwin for a 44-yard score as time expired for a 43-12 lead.
Young had 220 rushing yards and four scores in the first half.
The second half was a different story as the Lions looked to get the momentum back.
McGivney, who completed 11 of 23 passes for 289 yards and two scores, hit Jayden Eriksen from 18 yards out and the two-point conversion made it 43-20 with 8:16 left in the third.
After the Dragons failed on a fake punt, McGivney connected with Rodriguez for a 42-yard scoring pass as Rodriguez shook a tackle at the 30 and went in for the score.
The two-point conversion failed and the Lions trailed 43-26 with 4:32 left in the third.
That was as close as the Lions would get as the Monroe defense came up with three interceptions in the second half, two from Brody Ballard, to fend off the Lions on their Homecoming.
Rodriguez had three catches for 109 yards and Deleon three for 98 for the Lions.
“They came out and made some adjustments and hats off to them and they battled,” Crowson said. “I thought we stiffened up when we needed to. We just played a little flat and I think it’s that old Joe Paterno thing, it was a little too easy early and we just kind of stick it in neutral. We warned them and so hopefully lesson learned and go from there.”
Added Young: “I’m really proud of my team the way we came out that first half. We really wanted to give it to them second half but we kind of got complacent. We can learn from this. Jefferson is a solid football team. We can build off this."