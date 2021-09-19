Prep football: Worsch carries Spartans past Raiders

Corvallis High junior Toby Worsch ran for 232 yards and four touchdowns Saturday night as the Spartans defeated Crescent Valley High, 40-15, in a Mid-Willamette Conference rivalry game.

Worsch carried the ball 33 times as several Spartan drives took big chunks off the clock.

“I love my O-line, they’re so good. Best O-line in the conference,” Worsch said.

He admitted that he does get tired when the carries start to add up, but said he has to push through it.

“I can’t feel the tiredness. I can’t let that happen. I’d be letting my teammates down,” Worsch said.

With the Raider defense working hard to slow the run, the visiting Spartans also found some openings in the passing game. Senior quarterback Carter Steeves connected with senior wideout Carson Wright on two scoring passes, one for 21 yards and another for 41 yards.

Steeves finished with 146 yards passing as he completed 17 of 30 attempts. Wright had three catches for 67 yards and Nathan Thompson added four receptions for 68 yards.

The Spartans opened the scoring with a 14-play, 78-yard drive that took nearly 8 minutes off the clock in the first quarter. Worsch capped the drive with his first touchdown run.