West Albany’s defensive machine kept on rolling with another shutout on the scoreboard.
Caeden Zamora’s 100-yard interception return Friday night highlighted the Bulldogs’ 49-0 home football win against South Albany at Memorial Stadium.
West (4-0, 4-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) held South (1-3, 1-3) to 121 yards of offense, as the RedHawks were able to muster just one serious scoring threat.
“It always starts with eliminating big plays, getting tackles for loss and taking the ball away,” West coach Brian Mehl said.
The Bulldogs, ranked second in this week’s OSAA 5A coaches poll, got three quick stops defensively and the offense turned it into three quick touchdowns before a big defensively play.
Connor Wolfe, a receiver, scored from 44 yards out on West’s initial offensive play of the game on a sweep. Porter Phillips ran 53 yards for a TD on the Bulldogs’ next touch. After another South punt, Wolfe caught a short pass from Carson Van Dyke on the second play of the drive and raced down the right side for a 43-yard score.
South’s best scoring opportunity came in the first quarter after Isaiah Gilliam returned the ensuing kickoff 36 yards to the RedHawk 42. Three plays later, Tyler Seiber got through line and ran 41 yards to the West 10. But a Hans Laufer overthrow that landed in the hands of Zamora at the goal line ended the threat.
South coach David Younger said Gilliam and Seiber stepped up as leaders.
“They play hard,” the coach said. “They’re going to show up to practice and they’re going to show up to games and give their best effort.”
Zamora said he was “right there at the right time” and credited offseason conditioning with the team in helping him get to the end zone.
A junior receiver and defensive back, Zamora showed signs of a breakthrough late last season during the Bulldogs’ state playoff run.
Mehl said it was Zamora’s speed and athleticism that helped him score Friday.
“The thing that stands out about Caeden is how he’s been practicing the last two weeks. He’s a standout practice player,” the coach said. “He doesn’t experience a lot of defensive football but he’s good enough to play on the defensive side. We like what he has to offer.”
After the Bulldogs recovered a South fumble on the next drive, Van Dyke ran 35 yards to the RedHawk 4 and Zack Cehrs finished it from there.
You have free articles remaining.
South punted again, and Cehrs capped a seven-play drive with another touchdown run, this time from 23 yards.
Porter had a 6-yard touchdown run on the next possession, which included a 32-yard pass from Van Dyke to Zamora.
Due to the 45-point rule, the clock ran the entire second half except for a stoppage between the quarter and on a few more instances on timeouts.
After West’s incomplete pass on a fake punt from its own 42 to start the third quarter, South got as far as the Bulldog 21 before turning the ball over on downs.
West has won 14 straight games against South and leads all-time series 28-17.
“We’re young and we’re inexperienced and we’re trying to become a better team every day we’re at practice. That what we can control, our effort and our enthusiasm,” Younger said. “We’ve got some things we need to clean up. West Albany is a good football team. We knew we’d get some things exposed.
“But we still feel like we’ve got a team that can compete for the fourth or fifth playoff spot in this conference. That’s what our goal is now. As you go through the season you adapt and we’ve got to get better.”
South hosts Central next week.
The West defense got a third straight shutout since the 40-7 home win against McKay in the season opener. The only points against the Bulldogs in that stretch came on a safety in a 35-2 victory at Central last Friday.
Mehl said there was no looking ahead to next week’s matchup with current No. 5 Lebanon because there was work to do.
“We were definitely not satisfied with what we did last week,” the coach said, adding that all three phases of the game against Central were not up to the not to the team’s standard.
Phillips rushed for a game-high 123 yards and two touchdown on eight carries. Wolfe scored two of the three times he touched the ball, with 56 yards rushing and 43 receiving. Cehrs added 36 yards on seven carries.
Seiber had 77 yards rushing on 16 attempts and teammate Austin White added 27 yards on five attempts.