West Albany senior Porter Phillips was named the Mid-Willamette Conference football offensive and defensive player of the year after leading the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season.
Phillips is a running back and defensive back who can play multiple positions on defense. He's believed to be the first player in the 14-year history of the conference to win the offensive and defensive player of the year awards.
Lebanon senior Gatlyn Anderson was selected the conference’s lineman of the year.
West Albany’s Brian Mehl is the head coach of the year and West’s Linden Loren the assistant coach of the year.
Joining Phillips in being selected to the first team at two different positions are Corvallis seniors Ethan Hester (defensive back, punter) and Cade O’Brien (offensive line, defensive line).