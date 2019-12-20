Prep football: West's Porter Phillips an all-state two-way first-team pick

Prep football: West's Porter Phillips an all-state two-way first-team pick

Porter Phillips

West Albany's Porter Phillips made the 5A football all-state first team as a running back and defensive back.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

West Albany senior Porter Phillips has been named to the 5A football all-state first team at two different positions.

Phillips, the Mid-Willamette Conference’s offensive and defensive player of the year, made the all-state first team at running back and defensive back.

West senior offensive lineman Darius Braithwaite and Lebanon senior defensive lineman Gatlyn Anderson joined Phillips on the first team.

Area second-team selections were West Albany senior Connor Wolfe (wide receiver), West senior Cole Norlander (offensive line), West junior T.J. Zimmermann (defensive line), Lebanon junior Keith Brown (linebacker), West senior Hunter Williams (linebacker) and Lebanon junior Dane Sipos (defensive back).

West Albany senior quarterback Carson Van Dyke, Corvallis senior running back Izaak Worsch and Lebanon sophomore tight end Waylon Wolfe were named to the honorable mention.

The all-state teams are voted on by the state’s coaches and compiled by The Oregonian.

