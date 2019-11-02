Mid-Willamette Conference champion West Albany, which held off Silverton 28-21 on Friday night to finish 9-0, is the No. 3 seed to the OSAA 5A state football playoffs and will open at home against No. 14 seed Redmond at 7 p.m. Friday.
Dallas is the No. 11 seed and goes to No. 6 Ashland. That winner will take on the West-Redmond winner in the quarterfinals.
Lebanon, which tied Dallas for third in the MWC, is the No. 10 seed and will head to No, 7 Parkrose on Friday. The winner will face either No. 2 seed Crater or No. 15 Hillsboro.
Corvallis, which knocked off South Albany on Friday night to claim the fifth spot from the MWC, is the No. 16 seed and travels to No.1 Thurston. The winner takes on either No. 8 Wilsonville or No. 9 North Bend.
Silverton is the No. 4 seed and plays host to No. 13 La Salle Prep. The winner gets either No. 5 Pendleton or No. 12 Scappoose.
In 3A, Santiam Christian wrapped up an undefeated regular season and is the No. 2 seed. The Eagles will take on No. 15 Nyssa in the first round. The winner gets No. 7 Yamhill-Carlton or No. 10 Vale in the quarterfinals.
You have free articles remaining.
Scio received a berth to the playoffs and is the No. 14 seed. The Loggers head to No. 3 Burns. The winner faces either No. 6 Clatskanie or No. 11 St. Mary’s of Medford.
In other action, No. 1 Hidden Valley hosts No. 16 Siuslaw; No. 9 Sutherlin is at No. 8 Cascade Christian; No. 4 Amity hosts No. 13 Brookings Harbor; and No. 12 Madras is at No. 5 Rainier.
In 2A, Monroe is the No. 4 seed and will play host to No. 13 Colton. The winner takes on either No. 5 Toledo or No. 12 Lost River.
Kennedy is the No. 1 seed and takes on No. 16 Grant Union while Oakland is the No. 9 seed and goes to No. 8 Glide.
The other side of the bracket has No. 2 Coquille hosting No. 15 Santiam; No. 10 Culver at No. 7 Knappa; No. 14 Bandon at No. 3 Heppner; and No. 11 Warrenton at No. 6 Sheridan.