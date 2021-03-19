Prep football: Warriors shut out RedHawks

Two first-quarter touchdowns and a pair of stops in the red zone proved decisive for Lebanon High in a 25-0 victory at South Albany on Friday night.
The victory was the first of the season for the Warriors (1-2), who will face West Albany next week. South Albany (0-3) will play at Corvallis.
The RedHawks had a prime scoring opportunity early in the first quarter but couldn’t take advantage. Lebanon received the opening kickoff but after earning a quick first down, the Warriors fumbled the snap out of the shotgun formation and the RedHawks recovered.
South Albany started the drive on the Warrior 26-yard line and within a few plays had a first and goal at the 2. But the RedHawks fumbled on a run up the middle and the Warriors recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback.
Junior running back Brayden Burton jump-started the following Warrior drive with a 40-yard run. The possession nearly stalled at that point, but senior quarterback Cole Weber converted on a fourth-and-three with a 4-yard run.
Burton then capped the long drive with a 4-yard scoring run. Weber connected with senior Dane Sipos on the 2-point conversion and the Warriors took an 8-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Lebanon kicked short and recovered the ball on the RedHawk 37. Weber connected with receiver Brayden Currey on a 21-yard pass to once again put the pressure on the South Albany defense in the red zone.
Weber finished the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Urial Ibarra made the point-after and the Warriors took a 15-0 lead.
The defenses dominated in the second quarter as both teams struggled to move the ball. The RedHawks got key third-down sacks from sophomore linebacker Isaiah Sim and junior linebacker Tyler Seiber to stymie two Lebanon possessions.
After halftime, Lebanon extended its lead to 18-0 with a 28-yard field goal by Ibarra.
Early in the fourth quarter, the RedHawks blocked a Lebanon punt to set up another scoring opportunity. South Albany recovered the ball at the Lebanon 8, but couldn’t punch the ball into the end zone and the Warriors took over on downs.
Lebanon’s final scoring drive was aided by a couple of South Albany penalties and a key third-down conversion as Weber once again found Currey for a first down.
Burton scored his second touchdown of the game on a 36-yard scamper and Ibarra made the point-after as the Warriors pushed their lead to 25-0.
Lebanon 25, South Albany 0
Lebanon 15 0 3 7 — 25
South Albany 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter