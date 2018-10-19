LEBANON — There’s no question Lebanon High’s football team saw the way Crescent Valley dominated previously unbeaten Silverton last week.
The Raiders delivered a dominating performance, and the Warriors had the same idea when they took the Heath Stadium field Friday night against CV in a battle of 5A playoff teams.
Lebanon ran the ball at will in its veer offense and nearly had three players reach the 100-yard mark in a 56-19 Mid-Willamette Conference win.
The Warriors (6-2, 6-2 MWC) felt like they needed a signature win to kick off their run toward the postseason, which starts in two weeks, and they got it.
“CV had a great one last week,” Lebanon coach Ty Tomlin said of the Raiders 27-14 home win. “We said, ‘look, if we really want to be a playoff contender and put our hat on and say we’re one of the teams in the state that’s gonna do it’ …”
Chaz Daniels led the Warriors on the ground with 109 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Keith Brown added 95 yards on nine attempts, with his first two carries yielding a total of 60 yards and two scores.
Quarterback Colton Shephard had 94 yards on 11 carries, and Landon Kisling and Brock Barrett chipped in 59 and 57 yards, respectively.
Both teams struggled to gain much through the air, and Crescent Valley (5-3) also had a hard time getting its running game going.
Trevor Adams was the team’s leading rusher with 28 yards on 11 carries.
“We just had trouble stopping the run tonight, and usually we’re pretty good at that,” Raiders coach Scott Sanders said. “They just wore us down. They have more depth than we do and they exposed it.”
Lebanon scored the game’s first 21 points in less than nine minutes thanks to two defensive turnovers and a turnover on downs.
Raymond Knuth picked off CV quarterback Sawyer Cleveland’s first official pass attempt of the game to give the Warriors a short field.
Brown scored five plays later on a 25-yard run.
Lebanon’s defense then recovered a Raider fumble at the CV 32 and it was Brown again finding the end zone, capping a five-play drive with a 35-yard touchdown run.
Crescent Valley went for it on a fourth-and-short play from its own 34 and didn’t get it.
Lebanon went quickly in the other direction, with Eddy Kennedy hauling in a Shepard 32-yard touchdown pass.
Brown gave credit for his team’s rushing success to the guys up front.
“Our linemen are incredible,” he said. “They’re probably the hardest workers on our teams, smartest kids on our team and they get the job done every play. All credit to the linemen.”
The Raiders rallied, getting the game’s next to scores to close within 21-13.
Cameron Sanders caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Cleveland late in the first, and Camren Hemzacek hauled in another, from 21 yards, late in the first half to make it a game again.
The game took a big turn after CV recovered a Lebanon fumble at the Warrior on the opening possession of the second half.
The Raiders reached the Lebanon 13 before taking a 7-yard sack. Cleveland then launched the ball down the left sideline where two Warrior defenders were in coverage against Hemzacek.
There was contact between Hemzacek and one of the defenders and the other, Jayden Stock, intercepted the ball. Offensive pass interference was called, drawing a loud reaction from the CV sideline, and the Warriors maintained possession.
Lebanon’s Barrett scored five plays later on a 30-yard run. The Warriors scored again in the third on a Shepard 29-yard run, and the Raiders weren’t able to rally.
“Our kids just really wanted it, to make a statement too for us,” Tomlin said. “We’re going to ride our line. That line did a fantastic job, both offense and defense.”
The teams combined for just 139 passing yards. Cleveland intercepted three Shepard passes.
Lebanon’s special team scored a touchdown, recovering a fumbled punt snap in the end zone. CV’s Jonny Castillo took the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.
Both teams clinched 5A playoff berths last week and will host their regular-season finales, Crescent Valley against McKay and Lebanon versus North Salem.