Logan Hannigan-Downs

PHS senior Logan Hannigan-Downs was named to the all-Oregon West Conference first team as a kicker and punter.

 Brad Fuqua, Mid-Valley Media

Sweet Home’s Iakona Howerton and Philomath’s Brody Hiner and Logan Hannigan-Downs were each named to the all-Oregon West Conference football first team at two positions.

Howerton is an offensive guard and linebacker, Hannigan-Downs a kicker and punter and Hiner an offensive guard and defensive lineman.

Also named to the first team were Sweet Home’s Zach Luttmer (wide receiver), Sevin Carson (offensive tackle), Carson Smith (defensive line) and Jasper Korn (defensive back) and Philomath’s Issiah Blackburn (linebacker).

Stayton quarterback Ben Rash was selected the offensive player of the year, Cascade lineman Brandon White the defensive player of the year and Cascade’s Caleb Sell the lineman of the year.

Brandon Bennett of Cascade and Neil Fendall of Sisters share the coach of the year honors.

