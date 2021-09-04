Prep football: Spartans drop high-scoring opener to Olympians

After the break, Corvallis regained the lead on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Steeves to Carson Wright. The Spartans surprised the Olympians with an onside-kick that was recovered by Trey Johnson. Even with a short field, however, CHS could not put a drive together and was forced to punt.

Pinned at the 3, Sprague gained some breathing room on a 25-yard scamper by Cole Elmore. Three plays later, Smith found Pearson on a 65-yard strike that put the Olympians back ahead, 20-13.

The 6A Olympians received a celebration penalty on the touchdown pass and after a false start on their first kickoff attempt, were backed up to their own 20 for the kick. This gave the Spartans good field position on their next drive, starting at their own 41.

A couple of carries by Toby Worsch and a pass interference penalty on the Olympians kept the drive going and soon the Spartans had a second-and-goal at the 5.

CHS had used direct snaps to Worsch on a couple of occasions on the drive and on the scoring play they once again snapped the ball directly to their power back. But instead of rushing, Worsch handed the ball over to Steeves who found Wright open in end zone.

The extra point by Aden Vingelen tied the game.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.