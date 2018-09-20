Jeff Louber probably knows Albany’s crosstown rivalry high school football game as well as anyone currently involved in either of the two programs.
A South Albany alum who played football there and is now the RedHawks’ defensive coordinator, Louber coached at West Albany for 10 years before joining the South staff under David Younger in 2014.
Friday’s 7 p.m. game between the two schools at South Albany will be the first time in five years that the football teams have met in a regular-season contest. West was a 6A school for the previous four years before being moved back to 5A this fall.
“The rivalry game to me is a little bit about bragging rights, but it’s a lot about community,” Louber said earlier this week. “It’s more or less coming together as a community and understanding that we have two programs in this community that deserve a lot of support and a lot of attention because we’re each special in our own ways.”
Both head coaches, Younger and West’s Brian Mehl are trying not to make too much of Friday’s game, and that’s worn off a bit on their players. But each understands the game’s importance and reason for the excitement.
“We’re so close, just two miles down the road. To think you weren’t playing each other with nearly identical school size,” Mehl said. “Two high schools in town … it’s a big deal to a lot of people.”
Younger said he’s trying not to overemphasize the rivalry because sometimes outcomes become too much of the focus and concern.
“We’re just trying to make sure we’re competing against ourselves and we’re better than we were last week,” he said.
The respect and friendship in the rivalry starts at the top of both programs.
Two coaches on each side — Mehl and his defensive coordinator, Cole Pouliot, and South’s Younger and Louber — coached together for two seasons at West Albany, in 2010 and 2011. Pouliot is a West alum.
“We’re all going to remain pretty tight and talk to each other” regardless of the outcome, Younger said. “It’s been fun. We have a good relationship with them and talk football with them.”
West Albany leads the all-time series, which dates to South Albany’s opening in 1971, 26-17. The Bulldogs have won the last 12 games against the RedHawks. West took the last rivalry contest in 2013, 37-8.
West is 3-0 overall and in Mid-Willamette Conference games this season. South is 2-1 and 2-1.
South senior Joe Dunn attended elementary school with some of the West players before moving closer to South Albany. He said it will be fun to see those players again, and that he’s happy as a senior to be playing at home in what will be his one football game against West Albany.
“It’s just another game … but at the same time they’re our rivals,” Dunn said. “You have a little bit more excitement, more butterflies. It’s just a bigger game for us.”
West Albany senior Myles Westberg, like some of his teammates and those on South’s roster, grew up playing against the other side in their formative years in the sport.
He said he’ll try to treat it like any other game, and that his team wanted to have a good week of practice and finish it off strong Friday.
But there is more to it.
“I’m really excited, because we haven’t played them in five years, since Pop Warner,” Westberg said. “So it’s going to be fun to be back on the field and competing with them.”
Louber, as a father, has seen the beginnings of the football rivalry with younger players. His son played on a West Albany team and is now playing for South.
“When I’m watching my kids play, there’s that extra bit of tension in the air between the parents on the sidelines,” he said.
The anticipation for the game has spread through both schools this week.
South senior Kyle Miller said a teacher told him to be ready for the loud and crazy atmosphere the contest will bring.
Under Younger, the RedHawks claimed Lebanon as their natural rival after West moved on to 6A. But Miller said it’s just not the same.
“It actually means a lot. I’ve been waiting for it,” Miller said. “We’ve got to treat it like another game, but it’s going to be special.”
Added West junior Carson Van Dyke: “It will be a fun game. In the school people are talking about it, but on the field it’s just going to be another game.”