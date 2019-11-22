David Younger has announced his resignation as South Albany High School’s varsity football coach after seven seasons.
South was 28-42 overall and 22-29 in Mid-Willamette Conference games during his tenure.
The school won league championships in 2015 and 2017 and made a state quarterfinal appearance in 2017. The RedHawks went 2-7 each of the past two seasons.
"The last two years have been tough, but I have seen our football players grown even during losses," Younger said in a resignation letter.
You have free articles remaining.
Younger, a Sweet Home alum, previously coached at his alma mater, West Albany and Harrisburg. He plans to remain at South as a teacher. His son Kaden is a freshman and a football player at the school.
“I want to thank all of the assistant coaches who have devoted hours and hours of time and effort to help build this football program,” Younger added in the letter. "I appreciate their loyalty and commitment to the players and their families.”
The Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times will have more on Younger’s resignation next week.