Brady Hankins' interception in the end zone with 2.9 seconds remaining preserved Corvallis High School’s 20-14 victory over Dallas on Thursday night in a Mid-Willamette Conference battle at Bob Holt Stadium.
Hankins outjumped a Dallas receiver in the back left corner of the end zone on the decisive play to secure the interception of the night. His heroics ended a drive that began on the Dallas 48 with 2:55 remaining following a CHS fumble.
The Dragons advanced to the CHS 1-yard line with 16 seconds remaining before a false started pushed them back to the 6. The final play started at the 5-yard line following a 1-yard run.
The Spartans stonewalled Dallas drives at the CHS 37-, 47- and 6-yard lines in the fourth quarter to protect the slim lead. They had not allowed fewer than 28 points in any of their first three games, but blanked Dallas over the final 29 minutes to even their MWC record at 2-2.
Max Johnson had interceptions in the second and third quarters. He also scored CHS’s first TD on a 51-yard catch and run from quarterback Logan Steeves in the second quarter.
Corvallis running back Kenny Morley scored the decisive TD on a 92-yard run with 3:34 left in the third quarter. It came one play after a 42-yard punt had pinned CHS back on its 8-yard line.
Morley gained 116 yards on eight carries to lead CHS’s ground attack. Steeves was 10-for-21 to five receivers for 170 yards and two touchdowns; Johnson had three catches for 77 yards, Kelly Kingsmill three for 54.
Corvallis twice erased seven-point leads in the first half. Dallas scored on the opening drive for a quick 7-0 advantage, but CHS drew even at 7-7 on Steeves’ 51-yard hookup with Johnson at 7:58 of the second quarter.
Dallas went back ahead 14-7 at 5:38 on a strip sack and score by Ayden Lundin. The Dragons seemed destined to take that lead into intermission after stopping CHS on downs at the Dallas 32 with 32 second left.
But CHS recovered a fumble on the next snap at the Dallas 31 and cashed in four plays later. Scrambling to his right, Steeves hit Ethan Hester on a 12-yard scoring pass near the back of the zone with four seconds remaining.
Each team had a potential game-tying long TD run negated by a holding penalty. Morley’s 51-yarder was erased in the first quarter; Colby Johnson’s 26-yard run for Dallas was wiped out early in the fourth quarter.
Corvallis plays at Silverton and Dallas visits Crescent Valley on Sept. 28 in the next game for each team.
— Brooks Hatch
Willamina 21, Monroe 7
MONROE — Monroe suffered its first loss of the season as the Dragons fell to 3A Willamina in a close, defensive-minded affair.
After surrendering two early touchdowns to the Bulldogs, Monroe's defense clamped down in the second half, allowing just one score.
Despite finding its groove on defense, Monroe wasn't able to muster much offense as the Bulldogs only score came by way of a one yard touchdown run from Colton Sutton. Sutton had 65 yards on 20 carries.
The Dragons (3-1) travel to Jefferson on Friday.
Boys soccer
PHILOMATH — Philomath upped its winning streak to three games Thursday by way of a 3-2 home victory over Newport/Toledo.
The Warriors (4-1-2, 3-1-1 Oregon West) travel to Woodburn on Monday.
Santiam Christian 2, Creswell 1
CRESWELL — Sam Aithwaite and Ben Galceran had goals for the Eagles in the Tuesday road win.
Santiam Christian (4-2, 3-1 Special District 3) hosts Jefferson on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
NEWPORT — Philomath girls soccer extended its winning streak to four games with a 6-0 rout of Newport on Thursday afternoon in Oregon West Conference play.
Goals were scored by Alivia Pittman, Kali Saathoff (two), and Halle Hewitt (three). Quincy Pittman added two assists while Alivia Pittman and K Bacho each had one.
The Warriors (5-2, 4-1) host Woodburn on Monday.
Sisters 1, Sweet Home 0
SISTERS — The Huskies came up short of their first win of the season.
Sweet Home (0-5-1, 0-4-1 Sky-em) plays Tuesday at Newport.