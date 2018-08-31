Lebanon came back to the field in the second half hoping to make a statement about its football team.
It turns out it was the defense that put the initial stamp on that statement. The offense made sure the Warriors weren’t going to lose the momentum.
A pair of third-quarter interceptions set up two touchdowns Friday night that put Lebanon ahead for good in a 49-25 win against host Corvallis in the season opener for both teams at Spartan Stadium.
The Warriors led 14-7 at halftime and then 28-7 midway through the third.
Raymond Knuth returned a pick of Spartans quarterback Logan Steeves 28 yards to the Corvallis 2. Lebanon quarterback Colton Shepard scored a play later on a 2-yard plunge.
Keith Brown picked off Steeves on the ensuing drive. The Warriors then went 67 yards in six plays, capped with Shepard’s 14-yard pass to Alex Meads for another score.
“I’m really proud of those in that regard,” Lebanon Ty Tomlin said of the game-changing interceptions. “That’s what we’ve been working on, in the secondary, and trying to get better.”
Corvallis, behind the duo of Steeves and receiver Kelly Kingsmill, kept it close into the fourth.
Steeves, making his first career varsity start, was 25 for 47 for 331 yards with four touchdown passes and two interceptions.
Kingsmill caught two of his three touchdown passes in the second half and finished with seven receptions for 163 yards.
But the three-touchdown deficit in the second half proved too much to overcome.
“Obviously huge momentum-changer because we were in it at that point,” Corvallis coach Chris McGowan said. “I really can’t fault our quarterback too much because he had a great game. One was on just on a bad decision. We were taking shots, so that can happen. It just so happened two times in a row.”
Knuth said his pick came from paying attention to the game plan.
“It was pretty basic to read it,” he said. “I was just taking my shuffles and reading the No. 2 receiver. The one just kept running and threw it right where I was.”
The Spartans displayed a spread offense, a drastic change from McGowan’s power-based attacks of the past.
“We find out who we were by going through this sort of thing. Pretty good for us to find out about our players,” the coach said.
McGowan added that he “saw a lot of good things” particularly from Ethan Hester on both sides of the ball and Kingsmill. Hester had eight catches for 48 yards.
Lebanon put up big offensive numbers behind 35 second-half points with its veer attack.
Chaz Daniels rushed 13 times for 150 yards. Miller added 75 yards and Shepard 66 on the ground.
Shepard and the Warriors only passed three times in the second half. Shepard was 7 for 13 for 114 yards and no interceptions.
Knuth was the Warriors’ receiving yardage leader with 34 on one catch. Dane Sipos made two grabs for 17 yards.
Two first-half turnovers slowed down Lebanon.
The Warriors stopped the Spartans on a fourth-down play near midfield. Shepard got the ball in the end zone six plays later on a 2-yard touchdown run.
A Corvallis drive late in the first quarter ended on a missed 35-yard field goal. Lebanon went down the field and capped a possession with a Shepard 5-yard run for another score.
The Spartans got back in it on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Steeves to Kingsmill.
Corvallis was limited to 39 rushing yards on 20 carries. Izaac Worsch was the team leader with 18 yards on 11 attempts. Steeves added 14 yards on five tries.
Season openers can provide all sorts of surprises, good and bad.
Tomlin said a win’s a win regardless of the circumstances.
Save for the pile of penalties and the turnovers, he was happy with the result.
“Our kids battled through and found a way to win the game,” Tomlin said. “I love them. A good group of kiddos.”
Lebanon, picked third in 5A coaches preseason poll, hosts Dallas next week. Corvallis goes to North Salem, one of three new teams in the Mid-Willamette Conference this season.