MEDFORD — Scio High couldn’t get its offense going against reigning champion Cascade Christian on Friday night and the Loggers’ season came to an end with a 57-8 loss in the 3A quarterfinals.
The No. 6 Loggers fell behind big early as the No. 3 Challengers bolted to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter.
Scio had won eight straight games since an 0-2 start and had scored at least 28 points in each of those games.
Cascade Christian will play either No. 2 Amity or No. 10 Nyssa in the semis while the Loggers end the year 8-3. They also lost to the Challengers last season, 49-28, in the semifinals.