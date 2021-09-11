Prep football: Saxons rally to defeat Warriors

LEBANON — Lebanon High took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and led until midway through the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold off a late South Salem rally Friday night at Heath Stadium.
Saxons quarterback Daschel Smith threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as 6A South Salem took a 29-20 victory.
“It’s all about execution,” said Lebanon head coach Troy Walker. “The team played hard tonight, but it comes down to execution.”
Walker said the Warriors were also hindered as several key players — both skill position players and lineman — had to sit out plays in the second half due to cramps. He told players to focus on getting themselves ready to play next week, including being properly hydrated in the days leading up the game.
The Warriors (0-2) play their Mid-Willamette Conference opener on Friday night at Central High in Independence.
Lebanon senior running back Brayden Burton scored two rushing touchdowns for the Warriors.
“We played really physical, just made mental mistakes,” Burton said. “A lot of mental mistakes, but we’re going to work on that next week, get ready for league games.”
The game couldn’t have started much better for the Warriors. Lebanon’s offense put together a strong drive which Burton capped with a 4-yard scoring run.
Later in the opening quarter, junior quarterback Andreus Smith found senior wideout Brayden Currey open on the sideline. Currey came down with the reception and sprinted away from a Saxon defender for a 37-yard touchdown pass.
The defense also made key plays early. After a Lebanon fumble gave South Salem good field position, the Warrior defense made a goal-line stand as the Saxons failed to convert on fourth-and-goal.
The Lebanon defense did a good job creating turnovers Friday night. Brady Crenshaw had an interception near the goal line on a long pass attempt from from Daschel Smith to Jaxson Watson. Tyler Flores later had an interception at midfield in the second half for the Warriors.
The Saxons answered back with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. South Salem sophomore wideout Justin Lobos scored on a 1-yard dive and on a 49-yard pass. The Warriors held on to 14-13 at halftime after blocking an extra-point attempt.
Lebanon took advantage of a South Salem turnover to stretch the lead early in the third quarter. The Warriors recovered a fumbled snap deep in Saxons territory and two plays later, Burton scored on a 10-yard run. Lebanon’s point-after attempt was blocked and the Warriors carried a 20-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
Burton feels the team showed real improvement in its play against South Salem, but there were too many breakdowns for the offense to maintain its consistency in the second half. The team needs to focus on the fundamentals of its offense, he said.
“Everyone blocking the right person, just doing their job. You try to do someone else’s job, it doesn’t work out,” Burton said.
SOUTH SALEM 29, LEBANON 20
South Salem 0 13 0 16 — 29
Lebanon 14 0 6 0 — 20
First quarter
LHS - Burton 4 run (Christner kick), 8:03
LHS - Currey 37 pass from Smith (Christner kick), 4:10
Second quarter
SS - Lobos 1 run (Mueller kick), 9:02
SS - Lobos 49 pass from Smith (PAT blocked), 5:50
Third quarter
LHS - Burton 10 run (PAT blocked), 10:56
Fourth quarter