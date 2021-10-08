Prep football: Santiam Christian falls to Junction City, 42-13

Junction City added to its lead in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from quarterback Colby Evans to Burnett.

Santiam Christian fumbled the ensuing kickoff to give the Tigers a short field. Junction City didn't waste the opportunity and a goal-line run by Levi Walker gave the Tigers a 26-7 advantage.

Santiam Christian answered with its biggest play of the game. Mehlschau found wide receiver Jackson Risinger for a 51-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 26-13 late in the first half.

But Junction City regained the momentum before halftime. Burnett caught a deep kickoff at the 4-yard line and cut through the Eagles kickoff unit before being brought down at the Santiam Christian 25 with 1 minute left in the second quarter.

On the final play of the first half, Evans found Ward in the left flat and he outraced the Eagles defenders to the end zone as the Tigers stretched their advantage, 34-13.

A long touchdown run by Ward was the only scoring play of the second half.

The Eagles had an opportunity score in the fourth quarter, driving deep into Tigers territory. But the Eagles fumbled the ball near the goal line and the ball went out of bounds in the end zone, giving possession back to Junction City.

