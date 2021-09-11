Prep football roundup: West Albany relies on defense in win over Canby

West Albany High won a defensive battle Friday night at Canby, earning a 17-14 nonconference football victory over the Cougars.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 12-yard pass from quarterback Michael Cale to DeMarcus Houston.

West Albany stretched its lead to 10-0 on a 31-yard field goal by Juan Zaragoza. Canby responded with two scoring drives to take a 14-10 lead at halftime.

Midway through the third quarter the Bulldogs regained the lead on a 1-yard run by Cale. The defense preserved the lead as West Albany improved to 2-0.

Cale completed 13 of 22 passes for 165 yards, with one interception and a touchdown. Anthony Vestal was the Bulldogs’ leading rusher with 12 carries for 40 yards. Brock Nelson had four receptions for 81 yards. Houston had four catches for 41 yards.

West Albany held Canby to 201 yards of total offense, 127 passing and 74 rushing. Noah Reese led the team with five solo tackles and five assisted tackles. Riley Paxton also had five solo tackles and an assist. Bryce Bowers had an interception.

The Bulldogs will open Mid-Willamette Conference play Friday at home against Dallas.

Monroe 34, Santiam 28 (OT)