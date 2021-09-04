Prep football roundup: West Albany downs Beaverton, South Albany edges Franklin

West Albany running back Marcus Allen ran for 110 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown on Friday night as the Bulldogs took a 21-17 victory over visiting Beaverton.

West Albany quarterback Michael Cale scored a rushing touchdown and connected with DeMarcus Houston on an 11-yard scoring pass.

The Beavers took a 17-14 lead early in the fourth quarter on an 88-punt return for a touchdown by Kyron Albright.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

But the Bulldogs rebounded with a scoring drive capped by a 4-yard run by Allen.

Cale completed 9 of 18 passes for 73 yards with three interceptions. Beaverton’s Hunter Borter went 11-16 for 107 yards and an interception.

West Albany’s run defense was solid, holding Beaverton to 60 yards on 25 carries. The Bulldogs also forced three fumbles, recovering two.

West Albany (1-0) will play at Canby on Friday.

South Albany 21, Franklin 14

The RedHawks won their opener at 6A Franklin.

Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, South Albany tied the game on a short dive by Maxwell Louber.