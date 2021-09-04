Prep football roundup: West Albany downs Beaverton, South Albany edges Franklin

West Albany running back Marcus Allen ran for 110 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown on Friday night as the Bulldogs took a 21-17 victory over visiting Beaverton.
West Albany quarterback Michael Cale scored a rushing touchdown and connected with DeMarcus Houston on an 11-yard scoring pass.
The Beavers took a 17-14 lead early in the fourth quarter on an 88-punt return for a touchdown by Kyron Albright.
But the Bulldogs rebounded with a scoring drive capped by a 4-yard run by Allen.
Cale completed 9 of 18 passes for 73 yards with three interceptions. Beaverton’s Hunter Borter went 11-16 for 107 yards and an interception.
West Albany’s run defense was solid, holding Beaverton to 60 yards on 25 carries. The Bulldogs also forced three fumbles, recovering two.
West Albany (1-0) will play at Canby on Friday.
South Albany 21, Franklin 14
The RedHawks won their opener at 6A Franklin.
Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, South Albany tied the game on a short dive by Maxwell Louber.
After another Lightning score, RedHawks QB Kaden Younger scored on a sneak to tie the game at the half.
The only score in the second half came on a bubble pass from Younger to Tyler Seiber.
South Albany (1-0) hosts North Salem on Friday.
Jefferson 36, Scio 20
Jefferson quarterback Jace Aguilar threw two touchdown passes to Elisha Stelly and also ran for two scores in the win over the visiting Loggers.
Zach Wusstig added a kick return for a touchdown for the Lions (1-0).
Jefferson will host Gervais on Thursday. Scio (0-1) will host Rainier on Friday.
Santiam Christian 20, Amity 16
Junior quarterback Jared Mehlschau threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns on Thursday night in the Eagles opening-game victory over visiting Amity.
All three scoring passes were caught by senior receiver Jackson Hughes who ended the game with five catches for 93 yards. Jackson Risinger had six catches for 90 yards.
Santiam Christian (1-0) will play Friday at Kennedy.
Other scores
Crescent Valley 28, Lincoln 27
Wilsonville 42, Lebanon 19
Marist 49, Sweet Home 12
Philomath 52, Valley Catholic 0