Oswaldo “Ozzie” Ramirez nailed a 31-yard field goal with 2.3 seconds left and the South Albany High football team rallied for a thrilling 27-26 Mid-Willamette Conference win over Dallas on Friday night.
“I was just hoping we had a chance to get the ball back and get Ozzie in position," coach David Younger said. "We have so much faith in his ability. He’s the best kicker I’ve ever been around. He is unfazed by adversity, unfazed by pressure. He just comes through and he has fun playing football."
The RedHawks trailed 13-0 and fought back several times before finally taking their first lead in the closing seconds.
It was the second straight year the RedHawks rallied to beat the Dragons.
"Just crazy," Younger said. "Our kids, its heart and grit man. That’s something that we can’t coach. We keep telling them, last year that’s what we relied on. We don’t have the biggest, fastest or strongest kids but they refuse to give up."
Dallas took a 13-0 lead before Ramirez hit a 44-yarder with 4:08 left in the half.
Eli Nafziger’s 27-yard TD run made it 13-10 at the break.
After the RedHawks turned the ball over deep in Dallas territory in the third, the Dragons looked to regain control with a touchdown that made it 20-10.
Tyler Seiber’s TD run got the RedHawks within 20-17 before a 34-yard TD run put Dallas up 26-17. The conversion failed and proved to be the difference.
Nafziger then hit Hayden Watts with a 53-yard pass play for a score to get within 26-24 with 8:59 left.
Two big Nafziger runs moved the ball to the 13 to set up the game-winner.
South (1-0) hosts Silverton next Friday.
West Albany 24, McKay 0
SALEM — The Bulldogs opened the season and their return to 5A with the shutout over a familiar McKay team in Mid-Willamette Conference play.
West led 17-0 at the half as Gabe Jacques scored from a yard out, Blake Bowers ran in from 20 and Seth Jackson booted a 33-yard field goal.
Carson Van Dyke then hit Myles Westberg for a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter to wrap up the scoring.
The Bulldogs (1-0) will host Crescent Valley next Friday.
Crescent Valley 34, North Salem 0
A 21-point third quarter broke open a close game as the Raiders rolled to the Mid-Willamette Conference win at home.
CV led 7-0 at the half on a Kai Garber one-yard touchdown run.
The Raiders got a three-yard run by Cam Sanders and TD runs of 10 and five yards from Omar Speights for a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Ryan Bracht made it 34-0 with a 50-yard run in the fourth.
The Raiders (1-0) are at West Albany next Friday.
Philomath 48, Junction City 19
PHILOMATH — The Warriors started fast and never let up in the nonleague home win to open the season under first-year coach Tony Matta.
Colby Roe scored two quick touchdowns and Dakota Kantor had a 46-yarder for a 22-0 lead early in the third.
After a JC score, Kantor had a 25-yard TD run and Toben Stueve had an eight-yard TD reception for a 36-6 lead at the half.
Kantor’s 76-yard TD run on first play of second half made it 42-6 and Roe had his third TD run, this one from 72 for a 48-6 lead midway through the third.
The Warriors (1-0) are at Siuslaw next Friday.
Marist 28, Sweet Home 12
EUGENE — The Huskies were down 14-12 heading to the fourth before the Spartans pulled away for the nonleague win.
Marist led 14-6 at the half.
Sweet Home (0-1) hosts Banks next Friday.
Santiam Christian 20, Dayton 13
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 lead then held on in the closing seconds to pick up the season-opening win.
Dayton scored and recovered the onside kick with 11 seconds left but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Vandon Haugen opened the scoring with a six-yard touchdown run before Ely Kennel tossed a 46-yard TD to Ian Smith with 1:32 left in the half.
Braeden Nowlin’s 49-yard TD run got Dayton on the board before Devin Premsingh scored a short TD for a 20-6 lead.
Luke Jensen had 70 yards rushing on 16 carries for SC while Kennel was 6-for-11 passing for 74 yards.
Santiam Christian (1-0) is at Douglas next Friday.
Monroe 26, Sheridan 21
MONROE — Zach Young scored three touchdowns to spark the Dragons to the win.
Young rushed for 225 yards on 12 carries and had scoring runs of 24 and 74 yards. He also scored on an 8-yard reception.
The Dragons (1-0) broke a 14-14 game at half with a 12-7 advantage in the third. Neither team was able to score in the fourth.
Monroe quarterback Brody Ballard rushed for 61 yards on nine carries with one touchdown.
Linebacker Colton Sutton led the defense with 10 tackles.
Monroe travels to Grant Union next Friday.
Harrisburg 60, Taft 29
HARRISBURG — The Eagles cruised to the season-opening win, jumping out to a 35-0 lead.
Jonathon Lettkeman scored three times and Gabe Knox twice in the initial onslaught.
Harrisburg (1-0) hosts Blanchet Catholic next Friday.
Molalla 21, Scio 20
MOLALLA — The Loggers lost a tough one as their rally fell short.
Kade mask had a long touchdown that put the Loggers up 14-6 after one. But Molalla tied it in the third and took a 21-14 lead before holding on.
Scio (0-1) is at Rainier next Friday.
Central Linn 24, Weston-McEwen 8
ATHENA — The Cobras opened the season with the road win.
Central Linn (1-0) will host Stanfield next Friday.