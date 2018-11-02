CENTRAL POINT — Lebanon High couldn’t hold a halftime lead as Crater scored 27 straight points to open the second half and held on for a 47-41 victory over the Warriors in a 5A round of 16 game on Friday night.
Turnovers were an issue as three miscues — two early in the first quarter and another at the start of the second half — led to three short touchdown drives.
Lebanon, which was third in the Mid-Willamette Conference, finishes the season 7-3.
Crater opened the second half with a touchdown drive to cut a 28-20 halftime deficit to 28-27.
After a turnover, Crater needed just one play to go up 34-28 on a 25-yard touchdown catch by Trever Jaasko with 10:09 left in the third.
Jaasko came down with another scoring grab to put Crater up 40-28 with 2:21 left in the third.
The Comets kept the pressure on and took a 47-28 lead early in the fourth.
Eddy Kennedy caught a 15-yard touchdown pass to end the Crater run and get the Warriors within 47-34 after the PAT was no good with 7:35 left.
Kennedy had a diving catch for a touchdown and the PAT made it 47-41 with 4 minutes left.
The Warriors attempted an onside kick and failed to come up with it for the second straight time.
Crater was able to keep the ensuing drive alive with a fake punt with just under 3 minutes left. The Comets picked up one more first down to seal the victory.
Lebanon fell behind 6-0 early after fumbling inside the 10 on its first possession.
The Warriors’ defense nearly held but Crater’s Tony Flores converted from a yard out on fourth down for a 6-0 lead. The point after was blocked.
Lebanon answered on its next possession and took a 7-6 lead with 6:27 left first quarter on Tomas de Jong’s extra point.
The Warriors turned it over for the second time on an interception by Flores to set the Comets up deep in Lebanon territory.
Noah Cline made it 12-7 with a 10-yard reception from Trever Davis. The PAT was good this time and Crater took a 13-7 lead.
Chaz Daniels’ 59-yard run and de Jong’s PAT gave the lead back to Lebanon, 14-13, late in the first.
The Warriors increased the lead to 21-13 on a 69-yard burst by Keith Brown midway through the second quarter.
Crater answered with a touchdown pass to get within 21-20 with 3:50 left in the half.
Lebanon countered as Brown had another long touchdown for a 28-20 lead with 48 ticks left.
Pendleton 27, Crescent Valley 14
PENDLETON — The No. 14 Raiders fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in the 5A round of 16 road game.
Two blocked punts for touchdowns proved to be the difference.
The first, a 20-yard return, gave Pendleton a 7-0 lead. Down 14-0, Cam Sanders scored from 2 yards out to make it 14-7.
Pendleton regained momentum with a 68-yard interception return for a score before a second blocked punt TD (34 yards) put the Buckaroos up 27-7 at the half.
Sawyer Cleveland connected with Walker Riney for a 13-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders, who placed fourth in the Mid-Willamette Conference, end the season 6-4.
Marist Catholic 33, Sweet Home 15
SWEET HOME — The No. 8-seeded Huskies had their six-game winning streak snapped and season end with the home loss in the 4A round of 16 game.
The Huskies, who won the Oregon West Conference, finish the season 6-3. No. 9 Marist will take on No. 1 Banks in the quarterfinals
Scio 50, St. Mary’s 35
SCIO — The Loggers pulled away late to advance to the quarterfinals of the 3A playoffs.
Scio took an 8-7 lead after the first quarter. Adam Stratemeyer then went 85 yards for a touchdown and the conversion made it 16-7 with 6:48 left in the half.
St. Mary’s took a 22-16 lead before Kade Mask broke free for a 79-yard touchdown with 52 seconds left in the half to put the Loggers up 24-22.
Scio led 36-28 after three quarters.
The No. 6-seeded Loggers (8-2) will head to No. 3 Cascade Christian for the quarterfinals.
Clatskanie 26, Santiam Christian 3
ADAIR VILLAGE — The No. 8-seeded Eagles saw their streak of consecutive quarterfinal appearances snapped at nine with the home loss in the 3A round of 16.
SC ends the season 7-3 while No. 9 Clatskanie advances to the quarterfinals and will take on No. 1 seed Rainier, a 44-0 winner over Madras, next week.
After a scoreless first quarter, SC took a 3-0 lead on a 31-yard field goal with 8:39 left in the half.
Clatskanie took a 7-3 lead on a long touchdown run by Cooper Blodgett with 5:22 left in the half.
Clatskanie scored with 16 seconds left in the half to take a 14-3 lead into the break.
The Tigers increased the lead to 20-3 with 10 minutes left.
Cascade Christian 49, Harrisburg 13
MEDFORD — The No. 14 Eagles took an early lead but the No. 3 Challengers broke things open soon after and cruised into the quarterfinals.
Gabe Knox’s 6-yard touchdown run put Harrisburg up 7-0 with 6:38 left in the first.
Cascade Christian scored 14 straight for a 14-7 lead late in the first.
The Challengers added to the lead with an interception return for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.
The lead reached 28-7 with 9:19 left in the half and the Challengers took a 35-7 lead into the half.
Dax Bennett had a 43-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to get the Eagles within 42-13.
Bennett finished with 182 yards on 24 carries and Knox added 116 yards on 19 carries. Bennett was 7-for-18 passing for 64 yards and the one interception.
Harrisburg ends the season 7-3 with two losses to the reigning champion Challengers.
Cascade Christian (9-1) will host No. 6 Scio next week.