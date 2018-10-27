Try 1 month for 99¢
Carson Van Dyke
West Albany's Carson Van Dyke and the Bulldogs will open the 5A playoffs at home against La Salle on Friday.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

West Albany High received the No. 5 seed and will open the 5A state football playoffs at home on Friday against No. 12 seed La Salle Prep.

The Bulldogs are coming off a tough 17-14 home loss to No. 4 seed Silverton in a battle for the Mid-Willamette Conference title. The teams both finished 7-1 and shared the title.

If West and Silverton both win — the Foxes host No. 13 Parkrose — they would face off in the quarterfinals on Nov. 9.

Lebanon received the No. 9 seed and will travel to No. 8 Crater. The winner faces either No. 1 Wilsonville or No. 16 Ridgeview in the quarters.

Crescent Valley received the No. 14 seed and will travel to No. 3 seed Pendleton on Friday. The winner will face either No. 6 Scappoose or No. 11 North Bend.

Sweet Home received the No. 8 seed in the 4A bracket and will host No. 9 Marist Catholic on Friday. The winner will meet either No. 1 Banks or No. 16 Baker in the quarterfinals.

In 3A action, Scio, Santiam Christian and Harrisburg have all advanced to the postseason.

Scio is the No. 6 seed and plays host to No. 11 St. Mary's of Medford.

Harrisburg is the No. 14 seed and heads to No. 3 Cascade Christian. The winner will face the winner of the Scio-St. Mary's game in the quarters.

Santiam Christian is the No. 8 seed and will play host to Clatskanie. The winner will play either No. 1 Rainier or No. 16 Madras in the quarters.

Reigning 2A state champion Monroe will enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and take on No. 16 Grant Union.

If the Dragons win, they could face league rival Jefferson, the No. 9 seed. The Lions are headed to Lakeview for their opener.

