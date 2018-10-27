West Albany High received the No. 5 seed and will open the 5A state football playoffs at home on Friday against No. 12 seed La Salle Prep.
The Bulldogs are coming off a tough 17-14 home loss to No. 5 seed Silverton in a battle for the Mid-Willamette Conference title. The teams both finished 7-1 and shared the title.
If West and Silverton both win — the Foxes host No. 13 Parkrose — they would face off in the quarterfinals on Nov. 9.
Lebanon received the No. 9 seed and will travel to No. 8 Crater. The winner faces either No. 1 Wilsonville or No. 16 Ridgeview in the quarters.
Crescent Valley received the No. 14 seed and will travel to No. 3 seed Pendleton on Friday. The winner will face either No. 6 Scappoose or No. 11 North Bend.
Sweet Home received the No. 8 seed in the 4A bracket and will host No. 9 Marist Catholic on Friday. The winner will meet either No. 1 Banks or No. 16 Baker in the quarterfinals.
The 3A and 2A brackets have not been released yet.