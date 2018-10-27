Try 1 month for 99¢
Carson Van Dyke
Buy Now

West Albany's Carson Van Dyke and the Bulldogs will open the 5A playoffs at home against La Salle on Friday.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

West Albany High received the No. 5 seed and will open the 5A state football playoffs at home on Friday against No. 12 seed La Salle Prep.

The Bulldogs are coming off a tough 17-14 home loss to No. 5 seed Silverton in a battle for the Mid-Willamette Conference title. The teams both finished 7-1 and shared the title.

If West and Silverton both win — the Foxes host No. 13 Parkrose — they would face off in the quarterfinals on Nov. 9.

Lebanon received the No. 9 seed and will travel to No. 8 Crater. The winner faces either No. 1 Wilsonville or No. 16 Ridgeview in the quarters.

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Crescent Valley received the No. 14 seed and will travel to No. 3 seed Pendleton on Friday. The winner will face either No. 6 Scappoose or No. 11 North Bend.

Sweet Home received the No. 8 seed in the 4A bracket and will host No. 9 Marist Catholic on Friday. The winner will meet either No. 1 Banks or No. 16 Baker in the quarterfinals.

The 3A and 2A brackets have not been released yet.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0