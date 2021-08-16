Prep football: Monroe is the league favorite, but Jefferson and Central Linn hope to climb

Senior Cody Jurgens is “a really big leader on the line” both ways, the coach said. Senior wide receiver/defensive end Caleb Rodriguez WR/DE, junior running back/strong safety Zach Wusstig, junior quarterback/free safety Jace Aguilar, and sophomore quarterback/cornerback Trevor Withee are also some of the top returners.

Aguilar and Withee could end up play any number of positions, Gilgan said.

Two years ago, in Gilgan’s first year as head coach following one as a volunteer assistant, Jefferson went 1-8 and was outscored by more than 23 points per game while averaging fewer than 12 points.

But the Lions turned a corner in the spring, averaging more than 30 points a contest.

“We had a lot of young kids step up, and that’s why I say this year is going to be kind of different. There’s not going to be one person that’s responsible for being a leader on the team or a key player,” Gilgan said.

The success has sparked an interest at the school and has seen 20 players consistently show up for summer workouts. Gilgan says five or six more players he expects to have out have been working and were unable to attend workouts. The Lions dressed about 16 players for games in the spring.