Even after so much had gone wrong for West Albany High, a majority of it in the first half, the Bulldogs still had a shot at claiming the Mid-Willamette Conference football title all to themselves.
West trailed 17-0 after an unproductive first half Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. But the home squad did enough on the positive side to have the ball and down just three points with five minutes remaining.
Try as they might, the big plays just didn’t materialize down the stretch.
The Foxes, as they had all game, made the Bulldogs work for every yard. West came up three feet short of a first down at its own 45 with 2:30 remaining, and Silverton ran out the clock, taking a 17-14 win in the drizzle at Memorial Stadium to earn a share of the conference crown.
The Bulldogs (8-1, 8-1 MWC) have a pile of the “little things” that coach Brian Mehl talked to his team about afterward, unsuccessful plays that glare brightly in a three-point defeat.
“It’s huge. It’s the little things that win and lose games,” said West senior defensive lineman Kyle Hutson. “We (the defense) had one heck of a game. Offense did their thing second half.
“We just have to work on some things. First half, we didn’t get our checks right. Second half we came in and did what we had to do and played Bulldog football.”
After a loss at Crescent Valley two weeks ago, Silverton (8-1, 8-1) rallied to forge a tie atop the standings.
West Albany woke up in Friday’s second half. It was a spark provided by the team’s initial first down of the game, Mehl said. Five first-half drives provided no moving of the sticks.
But the Bulldogs weren’t able to take advantage of that third-quarter fortune, as quarterback Carson Van Dyke lost a fumble at the Silverton 22.
West got its second defensive stop of the third quarter, and the offense put together a 62-yard, seven-play drive that Hunter Crosswhite capped with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Connor Wolfe caught a 31-yard pass from Van Dyke on the possession.
Bulldog kicker Seth Jackson recovered his own onside kick and West was in business at the Silverton 47. But the drive stalled and a punt followed.
The defense grabbed the momentum right back when Hutson wrestled the ball away from Foxes running back Hayden Roth. Only an inadvertent whistle kept Hutson out of the end zone.
But West took the ball, and Van Dyke found pay dirt five plays later on a 3-yard run to close the gap to 17-14 after Jackson’s PAT.
“Just one first down, it’s amazing what that can do,” Mehl said of what jump-started the team. “We put the ball on the ground a little bit more, we had some success running the ball and getting first downs.”
The Bulldogs turned up the defense again and got the ball back at its own 26 with 5:06 remaining.
But movement was hard to come by. West managed only one first down, and Myles Westberg’s sliding catch on 4th-and-10 went for 9 yards, and Silverton took over.
Each side held arguably the best two receivers in the conference — West’s Westberg and Silverton’s Grant Buchheit — relatively in check. Westberg had one catch for 9 yards, while Buchheit made four catches for 40 yards.
The passing games as a whole were a work in progress against two hungry defenses. West’s Van Dyke was 2 of 10 for 40 yards and Silverton’s Levi Nielsen 15 of 23 for 132 yards.
Crosswhite was the Bulldogs’ leading rusher, carrying the ball 20 times for 72 yards and a touchdown. Nathan Kuenzi had 76 yards and two scores on 22 attempts.
Hutson says the second-half bounce-back was all about pride.
“We were done. We knew we played better than that and we just needed to show it,” he said. “We knew ourselves we could play better than that. We came out and proved it.”
West is fourth and Silverton fifth in this week’s 5A coaches poll. Both teams should learn their playoff opponents for next week’s first round over the weekend.
The last meeting between the two teams came in 2013, with West winning 17-0 in a state semifinal on its way to the championship.
A defensive personal foul extended a first-quarter drive that resulted in Silverton’s first touchdown. The foul came at the end of a third-down play in which a Foxes receiver had been stopped for no gain.
A fumble on the ensuing kickoff put the Bulldogs deep in their own territory. West soon punted, and Silverton got a 27-yard Benjamin Willis field goal from a drive after starting at the West 25.
The Bulldog defense later made a stop on downs at the West 16 to keep the visitors from extending their lead.
Silverton started its final possession at its own 48. West had a chance to change the momentum, but Buchheit was able to fall on his own fumble at the Bulldog 48.
Aided by another West 15-yard foul, Silverton scored seven plays later on a 5-yard touchdown run by Kuenzi, with his second score of the half coming 14 seconds before the break