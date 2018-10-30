Lebanon swept the Mid-Willamette Conference football player of the year honors announced Tuesday.
Quarterback Colton Shepard was named the offensive player of the year, and fellow senior Corbin Anderson, a lineman, was selected as defensive player of the year.
Anderson was named a first-team lineman both ways.
West Albany’s Brian Mehl shared coach of the year honors with Silverton’s Josh Craig. Their teams shared the top spot in the conference standings at 8-1.
West’s Cole Pouliot, the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator, is the co-assistant coach of the year along with Silverton’s Matt Craig.
Five area players, along with Anderson, were first-team selections on offense and defense. The others were Crescent Valley’s Cam Sanders (running back, punter) and Kaimana “Bubba” Wa’a (lineman) and Corvallis’ Max Johnson (wide receiver, defensive back) and G.W. Fulford (lineman).