Prep football: Lebanon comes up just short in season-opener

LEBANON — Finally getting an opportunity to take on an opponent for the first time in 16 months, Lebanon High finished with a spark but came up just short in its season opener.
The Warriors scored touchdowns on their last two drives Friday night, but Sprague held on for a 21-20 nonconference football win at Heath Stadium.
The pandemic delayed the start of the season, which will be six games if everything goes as planned.
“It felt like a Friday. The kids were excited. They really were excited just to be out here,” Lebanon coach Ty Tomlin said. “Just so much fun to see the kids run around and people having smiles on their face. Just being a kid and playing football.”
The Warriors pulled within two when Dane Sipos ran 31 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. But the two-point pass failed.
The Olympians answered quickly, as Carson Van Kempen got behind the Lebanon defense to haul in a 39-yard touchdown pass from Logan Smith for a nine-point lead.
But the Warriors weren’t done, as Cole Weber hit Brayden Currey for a 5-yard touchdown on the final play of regulation. The two connected again on a two-point conversion to end the game.
“I like that we had that fire and kept going,” said Weber, a senior quarterback and returning starter. “We scored on that final drive. That’s what we need, just roll over into our next game. Teammates picked each other up. We’re together as a team, which is I like to see.”
The second half was played with a running clock, a move agreed upon by the two head coaches.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
The Warriors are scheduled to host Dallas next Friday.
Lebanon’s defense bent but didn’t break on the first drive of the game, as Sprague got as far as the Warriors’ 16 before turning the ball over on downs after a 14-play possession. A 6-yard quarterback sack by Sipos on the next-to-last play of the drive turned out to be a big one.
But Lebanon lost junior linebacker and tight end Waylon Wolfe for the game to an apparent injury on the fourth-down play. He was forced to sit and watch the rest of the way from the trainer’s table.
Lebanon scored on its first drive of the season.
A 36-yard pass from Weber to Sipos and an 8-yard run by Austin Roles set up Weber’s 8-yard touchdown scamper. The point-after kick was no good, leaving the score at 6-0.
Sprague took advantage of a Lebanon fumble and a short field early in the second quarter and turned it into an Ethan Bullock 9-yard touchdown run and a 7-6 lead.
On their next drive, the Olympians hit two plays for double-digit yards before Andrew Rodriguez caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Smith for a 14-6 advantage at halftime
A 13-yard Sprague punt in the third quarter left Lebanon with just 47 yards to cover, and the Warriors did that on the drive in which Sipos found the end zone to cut the deficit to 14-12.
Brayden Burton led Lebanon’s rushing attack with 14 carries for 40 yards. Sipos also finished with 40 yards on three attempts.
“We’re not bad,” Tomlin said. “Their defensive line is probably one of the best I’ve seen in a long time coaching. They gave us some definite fits, but we have some really good linemen and some really good running backs and Cole (Weber) does a good job of putting us in a pretty good position to make plays. I’m pretty pleased with that and that’s something that we always want to tip our hat on.”
Weber also liked what he saw from the offense.
“I like that we had that fire and kept going. We scored on that final drive. That’s what we need, just roll over into our next game. Teammates picked each other up. We’re together as a team, which is I like to see,” he said. “Our young guys are stepping up. We’ve got a whole new line and it’s going to be a work in progress, but I liked that they competed and they’ll get better.”
Tomlin, whose team practiced for three weeks leading up to the game, rattled off positive performances from many areas of the team, including the receivers and linemen.
“Our defense was solid,” the coach said. “We’ve got good kids, some young kids that stepped up that I wasn’t sure about, and now it’s finally the test today to see what they could do. It was fun to see some of those kids meet the challenge and say ‘I want to be part of this on these Friday nights and get after it.’”