Prep football: Joe MaQatish fueled by football future

When Division I schools started coming with football offers earlier this spring, it reminded Joe MaQatish of his potential if he dedicated himself to the sport.

The Santiam Christian junior returned to the field last fall after two seasons away. It was a successful year for him despite a lack of training and for the Eagles, who went undefeated on their way to an OSAA 3A state title.

“It’s definitely motivating because I know last year was just scratching the surface,” MaQatish said. “This offseason I’ve been really working. To know that I didn’t have a summer to train shows me how good I could be. If I put the work in I could be so much better than I was last year.”

Those offers and a shift in thinking have the tight end and defensive lineman pushing to see what he can accomplish.

Jumping back into the game at the start of practice last fall, MaQatish had to play catch-up in learning Santiam Christian’s system and getting reacquainted with the basics after last playing as an eighth-grader.

He went from not starting the first game to having the Eagles make tweaks in their game plan to match his skills.