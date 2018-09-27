Jefferson High has been one of the pleasant surprises in Class 2A football this season as the Lions, who went winless in 2017 at the 3A level, have now found themselves in the mix for a deep playoff run thanks to a 4-0 start to nonleague play.
The Lions could get a firm test this Friday when they host Monroe (3-1), the reigning 2A state champion, in Special District 3 play. The Dragons are coming off their first loss last week against 3A Willamina.
Heading into the season, Jefferson coaches and players felt good about where the team stood in terms of depth, experience and talent, and that if everything fell their way, they’d have a special season.
The Lions have not made the state playoffs since 2009 and have not won a playoff game since wining the Class B state title in 1965. They have made the postseason just seven times since that state title.
A large reason for Jefferson’s success this season has been the emergence of veteran leadership and improved execution under the tutelage of third-year coach Calvin Griggs, who has patiently been building the Lions’ program since his arrival from Lakeridge in 2016.
“We’ve worked really hard to get to this point,” Griggs said. “The kids have been putting in the time on and off the field, studying film and getting mentally ready because we know this is going to be a really good season for us.
"We have a lot of veteran players coming back and we feel like these games we’ve played in the preseason have prepared us to play in this league.”
Senior linebacker and captain Riley Davis, who has taken a strong leadership role and has been instrumental in the Lions’ defensive resurgence, feels that a new mindset has made all the difference this season.
“The biggest differences this year is that we have a ton of stellar athletes and everyone is playing as a team rather than individuals,” Davis said. “In years past, we didn’t always know exactly what we were doing and when that happened we fell apart and would get down on each other and not work together.
"Now, we’re working together all the time. It’s our new mentality of playing together that’s working for us this year.”
Senior tight end and defensive end Jayden Erickson echoed Davis’ comments, noting that the Lions have to come out physically fired up and ready to meet Monroe at the point of attack.
“With our defense, we have to be tough and on fire out there to blast through up front,” Erickson said. “Our safeties, defensive backs and linebackers have to stand their ground, remember their assignments and play smart football.”
Jefferson was tested early and often in nonleague play as the Lions earned wins against Corbett (24-8), Yamhill-Carlton (34-26), Coquille (22-14) and Gaston (52-6). With an impressive blowout win over Gaston to round out the nonleague slate, Griggs is very confident about where his team sits heading into Friday's tilt with the Dragons.
“We are moving in the right direction after the nonconference,” Griggs said. “We’ve been able to correct some of our early mistakes, and last game was a test to see what we really could do when we put our minds to it and play all four quarters. That’s what happened against Gaston, we put it all together."
While the Dragons figure to offer the Lions a much stiffer challenge this week, Davis feels his team is well prepared to handle Monroe both offensively and defensively.
“These boys already have the passion in them that they really want to come out gunning for Monroe and have a real fire in them to get this win because this game could set us up very well for the rest of the season and going into the playoffs,” Davis said.
With the recent success, expectations are starting to rise.
“Monroe is very good team and they’ve been a very good team for the last few years,” Griggs said. “We match up really well with them on film and we feel we’re going to have an advantage being at home with our crowd and our kids are really excited about the opportunity.”